US jobs topped but will inflation follow suit next week

Friday’s stronger-than-expected US jobs report took everyone by surprise and the market’s reaction was swift as the dollar surged across the board...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 4, 2017 1:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Friday’s stronger-than-expected US jobs report took everyone by surprise and the market’s reaction was swift as the dollar surged across the board. The headline figure came in at a good 209 thousand non-farm jobs added against prior expectations of around 180 thousand. What’s more, June’s number was revised up which brought up the averages over the past three months to a cool 195 thousand jobs per month. The rate of unemployment unexpectedly fell to a 16-year low, while wages grew by the expected 0.3 per cent on the month. As the dollar surged on the back of the strong US jobs report, buck-denominated gold fell while US indices struggled for direction as stock market participants wondered whether the dollar’s gains would hold and how, if at all, the stronger jobs report would impact the Fed’s decision in terms of the pace of future rate rises. It is worth remembering that this is only one month’s worth of data. If the dollar were to make a more meaningful comeback, we will need to see more evidence that the economy is on a sustainable path of growth and further acceleration in inflation.

Next week’s economic calendar is quieter

After a busy first week of the new month, when lots of fresh data from the month that has just ended are released, the second week of a new month is typically not as busy in terms of macro data. This, coupled with the fact that we are now well into the summer, when many market participants are on holiday, the markets tend to be fairly quiet anyway. However, the potential drop in trading volumes may mean we could see sudden sharp moves in the markets, especially if there is any further political drama in the States. Still, the end of the week will see the release of key US inflation data which could help provide some further direction to the dollar.  One could argue that given the extent of the dollar’s rally on Friday, the greenback could spend most of next week in consolidation until those inflation figures are released at the end of next week.

New Zealand dollar in focus ahead of RBNZ policy decision

But there are also a few other fundamental events throughout the week which could cause volatility to spike. On Monday, for example, we will have the latest inflation expectations data from New Zealand. Here, inflation expectations have gradually risen since last year and the one- and two-year ahead measures are currently standing at 1.92% and 2.17% respectively. This is well within the RBNZ's target band between 1 and 3% per cent. Thus, should inflation expectations rise further then it may influence the RBNZ's policy decisions in the coming months. However, the central bank is highly unlikely to raise interest rates when it announces its latest policy decision on Thursday morning NZ time (Wednesday evening UK and US), regardless of how inflation expectations may have changed in the second quarter. Still, any changes in the language of the policy statement could move the kiwi sharply.

Will the GBP/USD hold or break back below 1.30 handle?

On Thursday, the market’s focus will turn to the UK again as the latest official industrial data are released. If manufacturing production were to fall again after its surprise 0.2% drop previously, then this may put more downward pressure on the pound given the downbeat sentiment. The key level for the cable is at 1.30 and after Friday’s strong US data we are not very far off that handle now.

US inflation data may pour cold water on dollar rebound

In the US, the Producer Price Index (Thursday) and Consumer Price Index (Friday) measures of inflation will be key as far the Fed and dollar are concerned. If inflation were to fall then the greenback could potentially lose its NFP-inspired gains, especially against the likes of the euro, which is continuing to outperform, but also commodity currencies. On the other hand, if inflation turns out to be hotter-than-expected then the dollar could extend its short-covering rebound. In any case, most of the negativity might be priced in for the dollar. It probably won’t take much to cause the US currency to make a more meaningful comeback now. Still, it is questionable whether the dollar’s long-term rally has resumed, even if the Dollar Index has created a nice hammer weekly candle at key support area between 92 and 93. The lower support zone between 88.50 and 89.50 may still be tested in the coming weeks, if US data deteriorates again or if foreign central banks turn more hawkish amid improving macro picture around the world. 

Related tags: Dollar NFP Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.