US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Tests 30+ Year Highs Ahead of US CPI

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 4:05 PM
inflation_01
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

CPI and US Dollar Key Points

  • Traders and economists expect headline CPI to decelerate to 0.1% m/m (3.3% y/y). The “Core” CPI figure is expected to print unchanged at 0.3% m/m (4.1% y/y).
  • With the decline in the inflation rate seemingly stalling, a higher-than-expected inflation reading is likely to be more impactful to markets.
  • If USD/JPY can break conclusively above 152.00, it could clear the way for a bullish continuation toward as high as 155.00.

When is the US CPI Report?

The October US CPI report is scheduled for release on Tuesday November 14 at 8:30am ET.

US CPI Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect headline CPI to decelerate to 0.1% m/m (3.3% y/y). The “Core” CPI figure is expected to print unchanged at 0.3% m/m (4.1% y/y).

US CPI Report Preview

While the average American can hardly set foot outside their front door without hearing about the scourge of high inflation, the official data shows that the year-over-year inflation rate has been more than cut in half over the last year.

That said, for forward-looking policymakers and traders, the reason for concern is that the moderation in price pressures seems to be slowing, if not stopping altogether. As the chart below shows, the so-called “Core” CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, is poised to print its 3rd straight month of 0.3% growth:

bloomberg_core_cpi_expectations_11132023

Source: BLS, Bloomberg

After the FOMC meeting earlier this month, most traders believe that the US central bank is done raising interest rates for this cycle, but in order for Jerome Powell and Company to wave the “all clear” flag, they’ll want to see the month-over-month Core CPI reading consistently printing in the 0.1-0.2% range, equivalent to the Fed’s 2% target.

With traders pricing in below 1-in-4 odds of another Fed rate hike this cycle, a higher-than-expected inflation reading is likely to be more impactful to markets. While one hot reading alone is unlikely to push the Fed toward hiking rates in December or January, it keeps that possibility on the table, especially if other economic data shows sisngs of accelerating.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_11132023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Despite the broader US dollar rally stalling over the past month or two, USD/JPY has continued to grind higher on yen weakness. Notably, the pair bumped up to test last year’s 30+ year high near 152.00 earlier today, and the Bank of Japan has yet to intervene, even verbally, to stem the island currency’s ongoing weakness.

From a purely technical perspective, USD/JPY remains in a well-defined uptrend, with the 14-day RSI holding in a steady bullish range between 50 and 65. A clear break above resistance at 152.00, without any attempt to stop it from the BOJ, could clear the way for a bullish continuation toward as high as 155.00. At this point, only a break below the 50-day EMA around 149.00 would mark an end to the uptrend.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex CPI Inflation

Latest market news

View more
WTI analysis: Crude oil bounces off key support
Today 03:45 PM
USDBRL should reflect fiscal fears in Brazil and data for the US and China
Today 02:45 PM
S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 inches lower in a subdued start & after Moody's downgrade
Today 02:02 PM
Yuan stabilizes as China’s growth outlook slowly improves, but deflation remains a risk
Today 12:16 PM
GBP/USD analysis in focus ahead of key data – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 11:00 AM
Oil, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 10, 2023 08:46 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 9, 2023 08:29 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 8, 2023 09:44 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Narrowing yield differentials with the US amplify downside risks
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 6, 2023 01:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.