UK data plays into Mays hands

The UK service sector has caught up with the manufacturing sector, and today’s PMI data for April suggests that the UK economy will rebound once more in Q2, after a disappointing start to the year.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2017 11:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK service sector has caught up with the manufacturing sector, and today’s PMI data for April suggests that the UK economy will rebound once more in Q2, after a disappointing start to the year. This has been greeted by a bounce higher in the pound, although GBP/USD hasn’t been able to sustain gains above 1.2900 so far.  

As we move into election season, the UK economy is playing into Theresa May’s hands, which could help to reduce political uncertainty as we lead up to the General Election next month. This is significant for UK assets, particularly the pound, which has been very sensitive to UK political risk post-Brexit. Thus, an easy win for Theresa May next month combined with a pick-up in UK economic data could help GBP/USD break through the 1.30 barrier in the coming weeks. As we lead up to the election on June 8th June, UK economic data will be just as important as the polls for traders to keep an eye on.  

A vote for the status quo = good for FX, but for how long?

In fairness, a win for May is already boosting the pound, GBP/USD has rallied more than 400 pips in the last month, as the market expects the public to vote for the “status quo” and hand Theresa May an easy victory in June. A vote for the status quo in France in the first round of the Presidential election, has also helped boost EUR/USD by some 300 pips in the last two weeks. If Macron can seal the deal and win the keys to the Elysee Palace on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if the euro can continue to rally or fades out. If the euro falters post after a Macron win, then we could see the same thing happen to the pound if Theresa May wins in June.

Eurozone economy still on fire

Aside from politics, economic fundamentals are gaining in importance as drivers of asset prices. The Eurozone economy remains the global bright spot, with its service sector PMI rising to its highest ever level. We have pointed out that European data has surpassed expectations even as the US and UK have seen some data disappoint, however, figure 1 below shows how the hard data is now clearly indicating Eurozone outperformance compared with the US and the UK.

Is further European stock market outperformance on the cards?

This is interesting for Eurozone stocks, especially since the European indices are less over-valued on a price/ earnings ratio compared to some UK and US indices. For example, the Dax, Cac and Ibex have P/E ratios of 19.13, 20.00 and 19.71, respectively. This compares with 35.57 for the FTSE 100, 21.31 for the S&P 500 and 32.91 for the Nasdaq. A favourable valuation compared with a reduction in political risk and a good run of economic data could trigger further outperformance of the Dax relative to the Dow Jones. Figure 2 shows the Dax and the Dow, the chart has been normalised to show how they move together. The Dax started to outperform the Dow in March, and may continue to do so based on the above analysis.

Conclusion:

Overall, politics is playing into the euro and pound’s hands, leaving the dollar a little awry in the major markets. Whether or not the euro can sustain gains if Macron wins is worth watching, as it could give us a steer on what to expect for the pound in the aftermath of an expected victory for Theresa May next month. When it comes to stocks, we expect to see continued European (Dax) outperformance compared to the US, as political risk ebbs and economic data continues to shine.

Related tags: Fundamental UK economy GBP/USD EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fundamental articles

gold_02
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
    united_states_05
    US dollar stumble a tremor before the true FX earthquake hits
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 23, 2024 11:01 PM
      Federal reserve building
      Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 21, 2023 11:38 PM
        Italy fears subside as focus shifts to the ECB
        By:
        Global author
        December 7, 2016 08:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.