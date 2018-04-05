Trade War Relief Rally Boosts FTSE

Following a phenomenal reversal on Wall Street in the previous session, the FTSE has charged higher out of the blocks this morning. A trade war relief rally, which saw the Dow rally 700 points from its lowest point into the close and the S&P closed above its 200 day moving average, also helped the FTSE jump 1.4% in early trade.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 5, 2018 6:36 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Following a phenomenal reversal on Wall Street in the previous session, the FTSE has charged higher out of the blocks this morning. 

A trade war relief rally, which saw the Dow rally 700 points from its lowest point into the close and the S&P closed above its 200 day moving average, also helped the FTSE jump 1.4% in early trade.

Wall Street experienced a roller-coaster previous session, which saw the Chinese announce a set of $50 billion tit for tat trade tariff measures, followed by a softening in stance by the White House; the fact that traders are putting risk back on the table suggests they convinced that there is still a good opportunity for both sides to row back, de-escalate and save face before the tariffs are due to be implemented.

Oil & miners rally on easing tensions

The rally on the FTSE has been broad based, with miners featuring heavily on the gainers board as metal prices benefit from the easing of Sino – US tensions. 

Oil stocks were also on the front foot, supported by a rally in the price of the black stuff. Crude jumped 0.3%, buoyed not only by the easing of trade war tensions but also by US government data showing an unexpected drawdown in crude stockpiles.

Euro at 10 day low on weak pmi’s

EUR/USD was softer in early trade following composite pmi data for both the eurozone and Germany, which showed that activity grew more slowly than forecast. Whilst eurozone growth was the big story for 2017, data this year has continually supported concerns that the momentum is slowing. 

Traders will now look towards US initial jobless claims for further clues prior to the non-farm payroll data tomorrow.

EUR/USD is trading at a 10-day low of €1.2265, with the pair looking vulnerable, potentially heading towards $1.22 on strong US data.

Service sector activity slows sharply

The pound has dropped sharply following data showing that the service sector has slowed to a 20-month low. The service sector PMI dropped from 54.7 in February to 51.7 in March, falling well short of expectations in the weakest reading since the Brexit results. 

Just as unusually cold weather negatively impacted on construction activity, service sector activity was disrupted for the same reasons. 

The timing of this unusually cold snap couldn’t be worse, services are already under severe pressure from the squeezed consumer and now the weight of the snow has proved too much. 

With no more high impacting UK data this week, a solid US non-farm payroll report tomorrow could send the pound comfortably back below $1.40.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.