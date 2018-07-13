Stocks still buoyed by bank hopes

Optimistic sentiment hangs on earnings from three of the largest U.S. banks due on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2018 12:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Much of the optimistic sentiment stock markets are reflecting on Friday hangs on earnings from three of the largest U.S. banks that will be released shortly.

Banks in focus

With trade headwinds still contained investor focus looks ahead to the highlight for the week, the release of earnings from the largest two U.S banks by assets and revenues JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. Beyond the importance of their earnings for the pivotal lenders themselves, the reports will also serve as the starting block for the corporate reporting season. Expectations are high, and for dominant U.S. banks at least, prospects are solid in view of rising rates, and unabated improvement in inflation, output, growth and the labour market in the first half of the year. This helps account for Wall Street’s expectation of a 21% advance in earnings growth for financials in Q2, and a close to 21% from all S&P 500 companies as a whole.

Citigroup earnings may lag

The swell won’t lift all boats though. Citigroup, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by total assets will also report Q2 earnings on Friday. It is also the weakest in terms of deposit growth, adding $$453m so far in 2018, less than half the amount of any of its three main rivals. That’s due to a retrenchment that saw it close branches in most U.S. cities, aiming to save costs and looking to grow online instead. However, the strategy has hampered the group’s ability to meet financial targets and left profitability lagging key rivals. A trickle of recent Wall Street forecast downgrades on Citi’s earning has continued this week. To an extent, that has mirrored increasing caution on Citi’s peers JPM, Wells Fargo, Goldman and Bank of America. So some wariness is coming through about recent and current performance by Citi and its competitors. Citi is expected to report earnings of $1.56 per share in Q2 , a 22% rise on the year. JPMorgan is forecast to report EPS of $2.21, up 21.7%, Wells’ Q2 EPS is seen at $1.12, 4.5% better on the year.

Reasons to be cautious

The outcome of any ‘misses’ across these closely watched results would be predictable for shares. With broader sentiment still keeping an eye on recent ripples overseas, caution has been discernible near the surface of stock market gains this week. It is also worth keeping in mind further potential after-effects of last year’s tax legislation changes that could poke some holes in companies’ quarters. For instance, PepsiCo reported better than forecast earnings earlier this week, but kept guidance unchanged. An additional “transition tax expense” of $777m may have been partly responsible for the static outlook. Some larger than anticipated or entirely unexpected negative effects are possible elsewhere. These or other unwanted surprises could compound caution about the outlook for the rest of the year due to geopolitical uncertainties and it may not take much for the market to beat a late week retreat. With the S&P 500 retaking its first gains for the month just yesterday, in a fallow year at that – the index is up just 4.3% in 2018 – sustained investor confidence matters rather more than usual right now.

Expectations more modest in Europe

With earnings expectations in Europe more modest, resignation could be even swifter in the event of disappointment in coming weeks. Removing the volatile effect of energy-sector earnings, the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast is for an aggregate net income rise of around 3% for STOXX 600 companies in the second quarter. (Energy firm earnings lift the forecast to 8%). Underlying expectations are trending lower from high points in the mini cycle around 9%. Aside from chronically sluggish earnings amongst utilities and large telecoms, dips in technology, and healthcare sector earnings should also be a worry. The modest pick-up in growth forecast at European financials (+7%) could also be vulnerable to the seemingly interminable stream of one-off effects large banks have reported for years.

Reasons to stay optimistic

Even European and U.S. indices with a heavy oil weighting are shrugging off Brent’s 7% fall this week though. So, absent major negative surprises, earnings optimism that is continuing to underpin indices and U.S. futures on Friday can carry sentiment into a positive close. A tight range in Treasurys trading this week that provides manageable optics on borrowing costs also helps. It’s another session in which the inevitability of the greenback’s advance has been difficult to ignore. On the other hand, it has been possible to pin much of the Dollar Index’s fourth-largest weekly stride in two quarters on Brexit news. The struggle of the risk barometer yen to hold gains has also smoothed perceptions. Traders are therefore watching its current bid against the euro carefully. Sterling could stay capped under late $1.32s after the U.S. President dismissed Downing Street’s Brexit blueprint. The euro could remain similarly adrift against the dollar, though that’s balanced by strength across Nordic crosses and the pound.


Related tags: Dollar Shares market USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.