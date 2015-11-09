S amp P 500 on track for first back to back decline in earnings since 2009

Two weeks ago, we discussed how US companies were performing midway through Q3 earnings season, characterizing the results so far as “mixed.” Now that nearly […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 9, 2015 2:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Two weeks ago, we discussed how US companies were performing midway through Q3 earnings season, characterizing the results so far as “mixed.” Now that nearly 90% (444) of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings, we wanted to revisit that analysis, especially in the light of the more hawkish Federal Reserve and last week’s stellar October jobs report.

Thus far, 74% of the reporting companies have beaten their consensus earnings estimates; As we noted two weeks ago, this number sounds incredibly encouraging, but it’s worth noting that the 1-year and 5-year averages for this figure are 74% and 72% respectively, so it’s essentially in-line with the recent historical figures.

Meanwhile, only 46% of reporting companies have beat analysts’ expectations on top-line sales, which is a more difficult measure to “massage” in-line with the market’s forecasts. This reading is well below both the 1-year (53%) and 5-year (57%) averages, signaling that US companies continue to cut costs aggressively and exploit accounting gimmicks in order to overcome weak overall global growth.

According to the earnings mavens at FactSet, the “blended” earnings decline, which combines companies that have reported with the estimates for companies yet to report, is -2.2% for the quarter. If this measure holds, we would see the first back-to-back earnings decline since 2009, in the midst of the Great Financial Crisis.

Of course, the top-level summary data hides much of the variation within the index itself. In terms of sector-level themes, sales in the Energy (-35.6%) and Materials (-13.6%) sectors have been especially weak amidst the deep bear market in oil and other commodity prices. Meanwhile, the Telecom and Health Care sectors have seen the strongest sales growth at 11.8% and 9.3% respectively. Companies with substantial international exposure have generally struggled against the headlines of the strengthening dollar.

Market Reaction

Taking a look at the chart, the S&P 500 continues to grind higher, with the index peeking briefly above 2100 last week. Bulls will no doubt be tempted to push the index up to its all-time high near 2140, but there are some signs that the rally may be losing steam in the short term. To that end, the index broke its (admittedly unsustainably steep) bullish trend line off the late September lows and on Friday, and both the MACD and RSI indicators are showing signs of rolling over, indicating fading bullish momentum.

While a short-term pullback is looking increasingly likely, we would expect support to emerge near the 200-day MA (2060) or previous-resistance-turned-support at 2040. A dip toward these levels could present an opportunity for traders to join the medium-term uptrend at value.

sp50011-9-2015 9-13-30 AM

Related tags: Dollar Earnings season Q3 Earnings MACD SPX 500 Matt Weller

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.