Risk On As Economies Reopen and On Vaccine Optimism

Hard data is backward looking and will continue to give further insight into the depth of the downturn. Meanwhile sentiment data tends to be more forward looking and provides insight into how quickly global economies could recover. German ZEW sentiment data will be in focus tomorrow.

Gold at 7.5 year high

Gold is a standout performer at the start of the week, hitting a 7.5 year high as it extends a series of higher highs and higher lows. Gold has traded at fresh yearly highs every month so far this year and could continue to do so following Jerome Powell’s warning of a drawn-out recovery and a disruption to economic activity that could stretch towards the end of next year.

Oil back above $30 per barrel

WTI is trading back over $30 staging a moderate recovery at the start of the week as demand rises and supply drops. A month after falling below $0, WTI is on the road to recovery but still nowhere near where it was prior to the coronavirus outbreak. As lockdown across Europe and the US eases, driving is picking up, refineries in China are buying more oil and Russia and Saudi Arabia have ended their price war and cur production. US firms are decommissioning rigs and closing wells. These developments are helping to push oil prices cautiously higher. Whilst there is still a long way for oil to go, many oil traders will be sitting a lot more comfortable than there were just a few weeks ago.





Any recovery in oil will be drawn out given that the oil stock glut needs to be worked through first. Now that Russia and Saudi Arabia have sorted out their difference OPEC production is expected to fall below 24.1 million barrels a day by early June Any second wave in infections could quickly bring the price crashing backdown.







