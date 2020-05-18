Risk On As Economies Reopen and On Vaccine Optimism

investors ignore rising US – Sino tension and focus on the gradual reopening of businesses across major economies. Vaccine hopes are playing a part in boosting risk on sentiment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 18, 2020 3:33 AM
Graph showing a slow uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


Asian markets pushed higher overnight, whilst European and US futures are pointing to a stronger start as investors ignore rising US – Sino tension and focus on the gradual reopening of businesses across major economies. Vaccine hopes are playing a part in boosting risk on sentiment. Oil prices hit a 5-week high amid growing optimism that the worst is behind us and global economies are coming back to life. Gold soars to a 7.5 year high.

AstraZeneca is the latest firm to boost vaccine hopes. The firm aims to make 30 million doses available by September if the inoculation, which is currently been trialled in humans proves to be successful. In the meantime, economies are reopening and deaths in the UK have fallen to the lowest level since 24th March.

The mood in the market is optimistic despite the US continuing its blame game with China and warnings from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that a full recovery may need to await a vaccine. He added that any recovery could stretch well into next year. His comments came after US retail sales plunged -16%, the worst reading on record, but consumer confidence bounced in a sign that things might be starting to look up. 

Hard data is backward looking and will continue to give further insight into the depth of the downturn. Meanwhile sentiment data tends to be more forward looking and provides insight into how quickly global economies could recover. German ZEW sentiment data will be in focus tomorrow.

Gold at 7.5 year high
Gold is a standout performer at the start of the week, hitting a 7.5 year high as it extends a series of higher highs and higher lows. Gold has traded at fresh yearly highs every month so far this year and could continue to do so following Jerome Powell’s warning of a drawn-out recovery and a disruption to economic activity that could stretch towards the end of next year.

Oil back above $30 per barrel
WTI is trading back over $30 staging a moderate recovery at the start of the week as demand rises and supply drops. A month after falling below $0, WTI is on the road to recovery but still nowhere near where it was prior to the coronavirus outbreak. As lockdown across Europe and the US eases, driving is picking up, refineries in China are buying more oil and Russia and Saudi Arabia have ended their price war and cur production. US firms are decommissioning rigs and closing wells. These developments are helping to push oil prices cautiously higher. Whilst there is still a long way for oil to go, many oil traders will be sitting a lot more comfortable than there were just a few weeks ago. 

Any recovery in oil will be drawn out given that the oil stock glut needs to be worked through first. Now that Russia and Saudi Arabia have sorted out their difference OPEC production is expected to fall below 24.1 million barrels a day by early June Any second wave in infections could quickly bring the price crashing backdown.



Related tags: Gold Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:34 PM
      gold_03
      Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:54 PM
        gold_06
        Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.