﻿

Gold Analysis: XAU/USD Surges to Fresh Record Above $2250 – Where Next?

Gold’s technical outlook remains bullish above previous-resistance-turned-support near $2200 ahead of NFP on Friday

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 2:09 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Gold Key Points

  • Gold is seeing a notable rally to record highs despite otherwise quiet trading conditions.
  • Expectations of a Fed rate cut this quarter are supporting the bullion.
  • XAU/USD’s technical outlook remains bullish above previous-resistance-turned-support near $2200.

With most of Europe still out of the office for the long Easter holiday, markets are playing an April Fool’s Day trick on any traders expecting volatility today.

USD_forex_relative_performance_04012024

Source: FinViz

That said, there is one notable move on the screens at the US open: Gold is in rally mode, hitting a fresh all-time record high above $2250 in the wake of as-expected Core PCE data on Friday. In an interview following the release, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell characterized the inflation data as “along the lines of what [the Fed] would like to see” in order to start cutting interest rates, stoking traders’ expectations that the Fed’s easing cycle will start later this quarter.

As a reminder, gold prices tend to move inversely with interest rates. When interest rates fall, gold becomes relatively more attractive compared with fixed income assets such as bonds, which offer weaker returns in a lower interest rate environment. Or put differently, lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Looking ahead, markets will be keying in on Friday’s highly-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report to see if it confirms a soft landing in the US jobs market. Traders and economists are expecting the report to show about 205K net new jobs were created in March after an initial estimate of 275K in February.

Market Outlook Gold

Gold Technical Analysis – XAU/USD Daily Chart

GOLD_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_XAUUSD_PRICE_04012024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the chart, Gold has clearly broken out of March’s 3-week sideways range between $2150 and $2200, hinting at the potential for another leg higher from here. For now, the near-term bullish momentum will remain the dominant feature of the chart as long as prices hold above previous-resistance-turned-support at $2200, and with prices already at record highs, there’s little in the way of meaningful resistance until above $2300.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Gold Commodities Technical Analysis Fed

Latest market news

View more
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
Yesterday 11:22 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Index ends +10% in Q1 after a strong Q4 – what now?
March 30, 2024 06:00 PM
AUD/USD forecast: US economic exceptionalism required to cement bearish break
March 30, 2024 04:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
March 28, 2024 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 28, 2024 10:30 AM
    gold_04
    Gold forecast: Pullback on the radar - just don’t expect Armageddon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 26, 2024 11:24 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold and silver analysis: Technical Tuesday, March 26, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 26, 2024 12:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook remains positive despite dollar strength
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 25, 2024 02:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.