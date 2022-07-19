RBA Meeting Minutes support cautious AUDUSD rally

With Asian markets in a more cautious mood after being wrongfooted by the overnight sell-off on Wall Street, the focus this morning has been on the RBA Board meetings for July.

July 19, 2022 4:11 AM
Australian flag

The RBA minutes noted the Board debated the merits of raising interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points before opting for 50bp after "Members agreed that arguments for raising interest rates by 50basis points were stronger."

The minutes also noted that "the level of interest rates was still very low for an economy with a tight labour market and facing a period of higher inflation." Before stating that while "short-term inflation expectations had risen with actual inflation, longer-term measures of inflation expectations were well anchored."

This could be interpreted as ruling out a larger 75bp rate hike when the Board next meets in early August. However the minutes also reiterated that "The size and timing of future interest rate increases will continue to be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market.”

Fresh in the Board's mind when it meets in August will be last week's thumping labour market report, as well as next week's Q2 inflation data. While our base case is for a 50bp rate hike in August, taking the cash rate to 1.85%, the interest rate market is 20% priced for a 75bp hike and a larger rate hike cannot be ruled out.

Can the AUDUSD extend this week's gains?

The AUDUSD traded to a high of .6851 yesterday on optimism that China would act to halt the slump in its economy and the property sector by allowing homeowners to temporarily stop mortgage payments on stalled property projects without incurring any impact on credit scores.

However, against the backdrop of next week's FOMC meeting, which will see another 75bp Fed rate hike, rising Covid cases in China and fears of recession, the case for a more substantial rally at this point is limited to a band of medium term resistance at .6975/00.

However, a sustained close above downtrend resistance .7000c would see the AUDUSD break its 3-month downtrend from the April .7661 high and indicate a stronger rally can develop.

AUDUSD Daily Chart 19th of July 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 19th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Trading FOREX Forex RBA

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Today 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Today 10:50 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Today 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
Yesterday 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
Yesterday 06:25 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Jan 29, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2024 02:15 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      US dollar bears running out of steam? AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 21, 2023 10:26 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        AUD/USD rises as RBA min retain hawkish bias, USD/JPY, USD/CNH slide continues
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 21, 2023 01:47 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.