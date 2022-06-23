Poor PMIs underpin recession worries

This is the latest macro data to underscore worries about a sharp economic slowdown

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 23, 2022 3:51 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

…and undermine risk appetite.

 

It has been a bit of a horror show from the global PMIs today. We first saw European numbers come in well below expectations and later the US readings weren’t great either. Not that anyone should be surprised by these numbers but given everything that has been going on with inflation etc., you would think analysts would have expected more than just a moderate drop in the June PMIs. The fact that they have now turned out to be far worse than expected, and in line with the recent negative surprises in US data, the world’s largest economy is clearly starting to slow down and may even hit reverse in the coming months. Reflecting these worries, we have seen a sharp drop in bond yields today as investors expect central bank tightening to slowdown if the US and global economy fall into a deeper recession than they were previously expecting.

 

Growth worries add to inflation woes

 

To be clear, the PMI numbers were not in the contraction territory of below 50.0, but the pace of the slowdown is alarming, nonetheless. Indeed, US manufacturing PMI was the weakest since June 2020, while service sector PMI hit a 5-month low:

 

  • Manufacturing PMI slipped from 57.0 to 52.4, much lower than 56.0 expected
  • Services PMI dropped from 53.4 to 51.6, below 53.3 expected

 

Worrying, "business confidence slumped to one of the greatest extents seen since comparable data were available in 2012, down to the lowest since September 2020," noted S&P Global.  “The pace of US economic growth has slowed sharply in June, with deteriorating forward-looking indicators setting the scene for an economic contraction in the third quarter… Many services firms are now seeing households increasingly struggle with the rising cost of living, with producers of non-essential goods seeing a similar drop in orders."

 

So, this is the latest macro pointer to be in line with the shifting narrative. We are moving away from inflation worries and more towards growth concerns.

 

As a result, we should see weakness in crude oil and other commodities, as I noted earlier.

 

 

Earlier, we also saw very weak numbers from Eurozone PMI data, which was broad-based across countries and sectors. With data form both sides of the Atlantic (and China) pointing to weakening growth, and potentially a recession, European stocks have fallen heading into the close.

 

DAX bears brunt of sell-off

 

The DAX has been hit the hardest, down more than 1% at the time of writing. More losses could be on the way if the German index hols below the broken support at 12950 now:

 

220623 dax ci

 

If it does, the next downside target would be the pool of liquidity resting beneath the March 2022 low at 12431.

 

How to trade with City Index

 

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:
 
1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
 
 
2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas PMI recession Inflation Stocks Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 12, 2024 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
January 12, 2024 07:36 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
      united_kingdom_01
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 11, 2024 10:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.