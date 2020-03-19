Norway may Intervene and Buy Krone

Today, the Norges Bank said it would consider intervening and buying the Krone.

March 19, 2020 4:12 PM

Norway may Intervene and Buy Krone

Two of the largest moves we have seen over the past 2 weeks have been the strong bid in the US Dollar and the dramatic fall in the price of crude oil.  So, what happens to a country ‘s currency (vs the USD) that relies on oil and gas for 40% of its export revenue and 20% of its GDP?  It falls 30% in less than 2 weeks!

On March 9th, the day after Saudi Arabia said it would counter Russia’s refusal to cut supply by pumping its own oil as much as possible, the Norwegian Krone stood near 9.2500.  Today, less than 2 weeks later, the pair reached a high of 12.1224.  Nearly halfway through the move, the Norges Bank held an emergency meeting and cut interest rates from 1.5% to 1.0%.  However, this action failed to halt the move higher and it continued this week. Today, the Norges Bank said it would consider intervening in the market and buying the Krone to slow the devaluation.  The Norges Bank has not intervened in the market since 1999.   The Central Bank also said they would offer loans for up to 12 months to help those affected by the coronavirus.  As a result,  after putting in today’s highs, USD/NOK retraced on the day and ended up putting in a LARGE shooting star candlestick formation.  A shooting star is a one candle formation indicating a possible reversal. Resistance isn’t until today’s highs near 12.1225 and first support isn’t until yesterday’s lows near 10.5000.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/NOK isn’t the only Norwegian Krone pair to reverse today.  The result of the Norges Bank comments also had a reversal effect on the EUR/NOK after a 20% run up during the same timeframe.  Resistance again is at today’s highs near 13.1492.  Horizontal support is near 11.5980, then yesterday’s lows at 11.5072.  The pair also put in a huge shooting star formation.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Note that towards the end of the Crude Oil Futures trading session, US President Trump hinted that the US may intervene and buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).  This helped Crude Oil’s rally of 25% today, however most of the move was during the US session, and well after the Norges Bank comments.   But this did help reinforce a lower USD/NOK.

Source: Tradingview, NYMEX, City Index

When it comes to trading the Norwegian Krone, there are at least 3 factors we need to pay close attention to:

  1. The direction and the magnitude of the price of the US Dollar
  2. The direction and the magnitude of the price of Crude Oil
  3. Comments from Norges Bank officials

These are all currently driving the price of USD/NOK and EUR/NOK.  A change in any one of them could result in a change in direction of the Norwegian Krone.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil USD Central Bank Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.