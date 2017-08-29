North Korea tensions spark flight to quality

Risk-sensitive stocks have fallen sharply while perceived safe-haven gold, Japanese yen and Swiss franc have soared higher. Sentiment has been hit above all by raised geopolitical concerns after North Korea fired what is thought to be a ballistic weapon over northern Japan in the early hours of Tuesday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 29, 2017 7:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Risk-sensitive stocks have fallen sharply while perceived safe-haven gold, Japanese yen and Swiss franc have soared higher. Sentiment has been hit above all by raised geopolitical concerns after North Korea fired what is thought to be a ballistic weapon over northern Japan in the early hours of Tuesday. Some experts think that the missile could be powerful enough to potentially carry a nuclear warhead. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called it an "unprecedented" threat to his country. Investors are concerned that this may lead to retaliation from not only Japan and South Korea but the US too, especially given the rhetoric Donald Trump deployed a couple of weeks ago.

As well as stocks, the US dollar has been hit hard. It fell sharply on Friday after Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve Chairwoman, remained tight-lipped about the future path of US monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This triggered speculation that the Fed may delay raising rates again until next year. If the economic costs of Hurricane Harvey which wreaked havoc over the weekend in Texas turns out to be unexpectedly high then the Fed may have to be even more patient in normalising monetary policy.

This is good news for gold, for not only is it benefitting from the current "risk-off" trade but a weaker dollar too. The fact that the EUR/USD has surged above 1.20 psychological hurdle is also positive for gold, given the metal's strong positive relationship with this currency pair.

However investors may have overreacted. Tensions may calm down quickly if North Korea explains its decision to launch the missile over Japan and says it was a one off, for example. The US may not respond after all if China steps in to ease the tensions. So there’s that possibility.

With the Dollar heavily oversold, a short-covering bounce could lead to some interesting moves across the FX majors, and gold. In fact because of its sharp gains, gold is looking a little bit ‘overbought’ in the short-term. Indeed, the RSI has moved north of 70 again. What’s more, gold was testing a Fibonacci convergence area around $1320/21 at the time of this writing (127.2% extension of downswing since June and 78.6% retracement level of downswing against the high hit in 2016, at $1375).

So, we may see a pullback amid profit-taking here before the next potential up leg unfolds.  Specifically, gold could drop to support levels at $1311/12 or even $1295/$1300 before pushing higher again. The next bullish objectives would be at $1337/8, the November high; followed by $1352, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level and then $1375, the 2016 high.

However should gold eventually break below the $1276 swing low point then this would end the bullish bias. Unless that happens, we are expecting to eventually see higher prices in the coming days and weeks. 

Related tags: Dollar Gold

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.