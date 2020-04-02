NFP Preview Stale Jobs Figures Could Mask the Full Brunt of COVID19s Disruption

Weighing the data and our internal models, the data points to a potentially stronger-than-expected jobs report...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 2, 2020 10:58 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Preview: Stale Jobs Figures Could Mask the Full Brunt of COVID-19’s Disruption

Background

Usually in this introduction, we explain that the Non-farm Payrolls report is significant because of how it impacts monetary policy. Under normal circumstances, the Federal Reserve is the “transmission mechanism” between U.S. economic reports and market prices, so any discussion about NFP should start with a look at the state of the U.S. central bank.

Like every other aspect of American (and global) life, COVID-19 has sundered that relationship. Over the last month, the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to essentially 0%, announced an unlimited Quantitative Easing program, and reintroduced many of the GFC-era measures to ensure markets continue to function; all of these measures are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future. In other words, Fed policy isn’t particularly sensitive to US labor market data in the current environment.

That said, the Non-Farm Payrolls report still paints a broad picture of the state of the US labor market, and as such, will provide key insight to traders. At this point, it’s worth noting that the BLS’s estimate of jobs is derived from two surveys conducted in the week that contains the 12th of the month (March in this case), so much of the recent disruptions in the labor market (including the unprecedented 10M in unemployment claims over the last two weeks) will NOT appear in this month’s NFP report.

NFP Forecast

From our perspective, there are four historically reliable leading indicators for the NFP report, but given the vagaries of the calendar this month, we won’t have access to the ISM Non-Manufacturing reading until after Friday’s release:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component fell to 43.8, a deterioration from last month’s 46.9 reading.
  • The ADP Employment report printed at -27k, a sharp decline from last month’s revised 179k reading.
  • The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims exploded to 2.606M, up from 213,000 last month

In other words, the leading employment indicators universally deteriorated this month, and if anything, likely understate the current situation in the US labor market; that being the case, the NFP report will likely do the same, so we can still take a stab at estimating the release. Needless to say, traders should take any forward-looking economic estimates with a massive grain of salt given the unpredented global economic disruption as a result of COVID-19’s spread. Weighing the data and our internal models, the data points to a potentially stronger-than-expected jobs report, with headline job growth in the 0-100k range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty given the possible early impact from coronavirus on manufacturing employment. Note that this doesn’t mean that the US is still adding jobs today, only that the data may be stale and reflect conditions from early March, when COVID-19’s disruption to economic activity was relatively smaller.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). Most importantly, readers should note that the unemployment rate and (especially) the wages component of the report will also influence how traders interpret the strength of the reading.

Source: GAIN Capital

Potential Market Reaction

See wage and job growth scenarios, along with the potential bias for the U.S. dollar below:

Earnings < 0.2% m/m

Earnings = 0.2% m/m

Earnings > 0.2% m/m

< -200k jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

-200k – 0 jobs

Neutral USD

Neutral USD

Neutral USD

0+ jobs

Neutral USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

In the event the jobs and the wage data beat expectations, the market may nonetheless view the data as stale, so any bullish reaction in the US dollar may be short-lived. Nonetheless, a better-than-anticipated jobs report could prompt the US dollar to extend its recent uptrend against the euro, so traders expecting decent data may want to consider short trades in EUR/USD. As always, USD/JPY may see the “cleanest” reaction to a weak NFP report, with the potential for the pair to resume last week’s drop as traders favor the yen’s “safe haven” properties over the US dollar.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Coronavirus NFP

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:46 AM
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
Today 05:00 AM
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

united_states_01
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
    US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 20, 2023 04:26 AM
        united_states_01
        USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2023 12:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.