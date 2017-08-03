NFP City Index looking for a weakening in jobs growth

Lest we forget that our model was pretty much spot on last month, predicting jobs growth of 220k, vs 222k actual. This was impressive stuff, we shall we have to see if the model works as well later today when payrolls for July are released at 1330 BST.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2017 11:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lest we forget that our model was pretty much spot on last month, predicting jobs growth of 220k, vs 222k actual. This was impressive stuff, we shall we have to see if the model works as well later today when payrolls for July are released at 1330 BST. We are predicting a more modest rise in July’s NFP number of 176k, which is roughly in line with consensus of 180k, but would suggest a sharp decline of nearly 50k jobs compared with June.

ISM weakness weighs on our NFP prediction

The key factors that have weighed on our predicted payrolls number for July have been the weakening in the employment components of the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM reports for July. The employment component in the Manufacturing ISM fell to 55.2 from 57.2 in June, while the employment component of the Non-Manufacturing ISM fell to 53.6 from 55.8. This outweighed the uptick in the ADP number for last month and the slight decline in the 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims.

Interestingly, economist estimates for NFPs, as measured by Bloomberg, have been roughly stable around the 180-193 mark for the last 5 months, suggesting that the market is expecting fairly stable jobs numbers, even though we have had some large outliers such as April’s 98k and June’s 222k. This is visible in the chart below.

It’s all about the wage growth

From a market perspective there are a few things to watch out for. The strong June payrolls number failed to stem the decline in the dollar last month, the dollar index has fallen 3.7% since the June NFP reading was released. This suggests that the FX market is looking at something else to determine where the buck goes next. We think that the NFP still does matter for the dollar, however, only if it is in unison with wage growth and if we don’t see a revision to June’s solid number.

We believe that the wage component, which we do not forecast, will be the most important piece of data from the labour market report on Friday. If wages only rise by the expected 0.3% on the month, the annual rate is expected to weaken a touch to 2.4% from 2.5%, then it is hard to see how the dollar could stage a meaningful rally, as weak wage growth is likely to hinder the chances of a further rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this year.

Is there another leg lower to come in the dollar?

However, we do note that the dollar has been under intense selling pressure in recent weeks, and appetite to push the buck lower may be weak. Friday’s NFP report is important, as a run of the mill NFP number, combined with relatively stable wage growth may be enough to stem the declines in the dollar, at least in the short term. We have noticed a reluctance to push the dollar index below 92.50, which is now key support. Also, the US 10-year Treasury yield is at a critical level and is hovering just below the 50-day moving average at 2.24%. If the yield breaks below here towards 2.20% then the dollar index could embark on a fresh leg lower. However, if on the back of a relatively stable NFP report (which is what we expect), the market thinks that the dollar is looking too soggy, then we could see a mild dollar recovery into the weekend.  

It is also worth watching USD//JPY, which is the most correlated of the dollar pairs to the NFP report. This pair is hovering around the 110.00 mark, and there seems to be some reluctance to push it below here. How this pair reacts to the NFP report could be a sign of the likely performance of the dollar in the month ahead, with a strengthening in USD/JPY on the back of a decent jobs number a sign that selling pressure could ease.

Due to the recent inverse correlation between the dollar and US stocks, if we see the dollar stage a recovery then US blue chip indices could be at risk from a sell off.

Chart 1: 

Source: City Index 



Related tags: Dollar NFP Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.