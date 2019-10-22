Market Brief Trudeau Looks Set To Win With Minority Government

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2019 1:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX Brief:


Equity Brief:

  • Asian stock markets have taken the cue from the positive performances seen on the key U.S. benchmark stock indices overnight where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have rallied by 0.70% and 0.90% respectively. “Trade deal optimism” has taken the centre stage again over Brexit uncertainties as U.S. President Trump has commented that trade negotiations are in progress that has raised the expectation of the “Phase One” U.S.-China trade deal to be signed off in Nov.
  • The top performer today is South Korea’s Kospi 200 that has rallied by 1.41% led by semiconductor heavy weights; Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix that have soared by 1.5% and 2.00% respectively in line with stellar performance seen in U.S. semiconductor stocks overnight. The U.S. PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index that comprises 30 stocks has recorded a gain of 1.90%.
  • Singapore’s stock market bulls have awoken as well for today where Straits Times Index (STI) has rallied by 0.80% so far on the back drop of mergers and acquisition headlines.
  • Keppel Corporation has jumped up to 15% after a surprise S$4 billion partial offer from Singapore’s state owned Temasek that will raise its stake in Keppel Corporation to 51%. The latest action from Temasek has increased market speculation that there might be consolidation soon in Singapore’s offshore and marine sector (Q&M). Another Q&M stock, Sembcorp Marine has continued to rally by 1.50% today after it rocketed 11.6% yesterday. Temasek also has an indirect stake in Sembcorp Marine via its parent firm, Sembcorp Industries.
  • The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has managed to consolidation its overnight U.S. session gains in today’s Asian session as it holds above the 3000 psychological level and inched up higher by 0.20% to print a current intraday high of 3014. 


Up Next

  • Canadian retail sales puts CAD pairs into focus, right after the election. Expected to remain steady at 0.4% MoM, it could take a read at 0.2% or lower to have a materially negative impact on CAD, given it is currently supported by a Trudeau win and improved relations between US and China.
  • However, we’ll also keep an eye on BOC’s quarterly business outlook survey as it will provide them with a pulse check over investment and sentiment from the sector. And therefor likely direction of their economy and monetary policy. Given their rates remain relatively high and one of the few developed nations to not be easing, then any whiff of weakness form the business sector could change sentient towards the Canadian dollar.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
February 29, 2024 10:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.