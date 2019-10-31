Market Brief Slight Risk Aversion Ahead of NFP

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 31, 2019 4:12 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Slight Risk Aversion Ahead of NFP


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • Markets saw a bit of risk aversion as traders digest Fed Chairman Powell’s mixed comments yesterday and looked ahead to tomorrow’s NFP report. Cautious comments from China about a potential comprehensive trade deal also contributed to the risk-off tone.
  • FX: The safe haven Japanese yen was the strongest major currency on the day. The commodity-linked Canadian and Australian dollars were the weakest majors.
  • Commodities: Oil dropped nearly 2% on the day while gold tacked on more than 1%.
 
  • US indices closed lower on the day despite a late rally into the close.
  • Utilities (XLU) were once again the strongest sector, while Materials (XLB) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Both Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) gained 2% today reporting solid earnings after the bell yesterday.
    • Social media company Pinterest (PINS) beat expectations for users, but missed on revenues. The stock is tanking in after-hours trade, down -19% as of writing.
    • Chinese search giant Alibaba (BABA, -1%) is set to report earnings before the opening bell tomorrow. Exxon (XOM, -0%) and Chevron (CVX, -0%) also report ahead of the open.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal drops below $2K on hot inflation
Today 04:00 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
Today 10:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
Today 05:39 AM
NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
Today 04:43 AM
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
Today 02:27 AM
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:00 AM
    inflation_03
    US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 03:26 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:30 PM
        EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:11 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.