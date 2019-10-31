USDJPY Leaves Blood on the Street Heading into Halloween Night

When stocks get killed, so does USD/JPY

October 31, 2019 3:12 PM

USD/JPY Leaves Blood on the Street Heading into Halloween Night

As we discussed earlier on the week, USD/JPY and stocks are highly correlated.  As stocks scream higher, so does USD/JPY.  The same is true for the reverse.  When stocks get killed, so does USD/JPY.  With Halloween (coincidentally) on October 31st in the US,  its no surprise to see sharp moves into the close, as large funds often need to rebalance their portfolios into month end.  Stock longs appear to be scared to death and running for the exits into the Halloween night. 

Source: Tradingview, CME, City Index

As such, USD/JPY is getting slaughtered itself, off almost 100 pips from today’s highs and slicing through support like a knife through…well, you know.  Yesterday’s shooting star formation on a daily time frame should have cautioned USD/JPY longs as it reversed right at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level  from the highs on April 23rd to the lows on August 26th.  The pair is close to testing its recent breakout of the downward sloping trendline from May 3rd, near 107.75. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute chart, one can see how USD/JPY didn’t even pause at a strong support zone between 108.25 and 108.50.  However, the pair did stall at the 50% retracement from the low on October 3rd to the high at 109.30, which is 109.90.  The trendline support mentioned on the daily chart at 107.75 is the next level of support.  The 61.8% retracement of the same time period is at 107.57, which is also near the upward sloping trendline on the daily.   Below that, USD/JPY could slice through the neckline of the double top pattern at 106.92 and drop to the lows from October 3rd at 106.50!  Caution the oversold RSI, which may need to unwind if the pair decides to move lower.  Resistance is above at the 108.25/50 level, and then todays highs at 109.28.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

But tomorrow is a new day.  And those that have survived the night will be around for Non-Farm Payroll data in the morning.  For those still around today and participating, have a Happy Halloween.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Indices USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
Today 04:20 AM
EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:11 AM
US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
Today 12:39 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Yesterday 08:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Yesterday 06:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
    jobs_07
    US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 19, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.