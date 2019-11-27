Market Brief Asia JPY Retains Its Bid After Trump Signs HK Bill

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 27, 2019 11:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • Risk appetite took a bump early on when President Trump signed the Hong Kong Bill. Whilst they vowed to retaliate, that their Foreign Minister said they’ll take firm counter measure IF the US continues in this way suggests the signed bill may not be detrimental to trade negotiations after all.
  • Weaker than expected Australian capex data weighed on the Aussie, seeing it print a 30-session low. With expenditures lower, it’s another headwind for growth and undermines hopes of its recent recovery seen in previous quarters.
  • Japanese retail sales slumped at their fastest pace in 4.5 years, in response to the new sales tax hike. It comes as no major surprise given retailers rushed out these past two months to beat the hike and repeat a pattern seen in 2014 when they last hiked sales tax.

Price Action:

    • DXY: continues to respect 98.45 resistance and printed a bearish pinbar on the daily chart at this key level yesterday. Due to thanksgiving today and quiet calendar tomorrow, there’s potential for more consolidation before it either rolls over or beaks higher.
    • USD/JPY closed to a 6-month high yesterday and invalidated the bearish wedge pattern we’d been monitoring. Given how well it held up when Trump signed the HK bill, further upside appears favourable from here.  
    • NZD/JPY is one to watch for a break above 70.30. We think NZD remain oversold relative to RBNZ’s expectations and data overall continues to be positive for the Kiwi. Any signs of positive trade talk could help bolster this view.

Equity Brief:

  • Key U.S. stock benchmark stock indices; S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrials have surged to another fresh record highs for the 3rd consecutive session overnight ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday today in the U.S.
  • However, Asian stock markets are not in a jubilant mood today after U.S. President Trump has signed the controversial Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act Bill today (early Asian hours) that may put the U.S-China Phase One trade deal in jeopardy. Time is ticking for both sides to conclude the deal before the next tranche of U.S. tariff is scheduled for 15 Dec.
  • China’s foreign ministry has reiterated her displeasure and commented that U.S. backing the anti-government protestors in Hong Kong was a serious interference in Chinese affairs and U.S. efforts were doomed to fail. Also, China has warned of “firm counter measures” without stating any details.
  • Most of the key Asian stock indices are showing modest losses of between -0.40% to -0.05% except for Australia’s ASX 200 that has gained by 0.17%.  Therefore, movement for next 48 hours is likely to be highly reactive towards potential “tic for tac” related headlines over trade deal and Hong Kong.   
  • Japan’s retail sales for Oct has tumbled by the fastest pace in more than 4 years to -7.1% versus consensus forecast of -4.4% y/y due to the recent impose national sales tax hike to 10% from 8% on 01 Oct.
  • The S&P 500 E-Min futures has shed by -0.28% to print a current intraday low of 3142 in today’s Asian session that has almost wiped out yesterday’s U.S. session intraday gain.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
Yesterday 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.