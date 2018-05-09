London market opens higher as Iran deal dominates headlines

The FTSE 100 opened 0.4% higher at 7,596.65 in a market dominated by telecoms news and the US pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Asian markets were also higher early with the Hang Seng up 0.2% at 30,460.97 and the Nikkei down 0.4% at 22,408.88. US markets closed flat Tuesday, the DJIA at 24,360.21 and S&P 500 flat at 2,671.92.
Shares in Vodafone Group traded 1.78% higher at 211.22 after the company offered €18.4 billion to buy John Malone's Liberty Global, the world’s biggest international cable company.
Liberty will sell its businesses in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to its British peer helping Vodafone create one of the continent's biggest telecommunications companies. The deal might face a possibly lengthy review by the European antitrust agency.Oil producers also started the day higher as oil prices hit a three and a half year high with Brent crude peaking at $76.75 a barrel in early trade while WTI reached $70.57/bbl, trading above $70/bbl for the first time since November 2014.