Is this the dollar s comeback

The dollar has been pounded in recent days as expectations about a July Fed rate hike receded. Today however the greenback found good support against […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2016 7:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar has been pounded in recent days as expectations about a July Fed rate hike receded. Today however the greenback found good support against certain currencies, especially the euro which fell across the board. Despite the delay in the potential rate rise, the Fed remains the only major central bank looking to tighten its policy. In contrast, most other central banks are still very much dovish, including the ECB, BOJ and BoE. For this reason, we remain fundamentally bullish on the US dollar. However it could still be a long time before we see a significant appreciation in the currency.

But the rally could occur at any time and we need to be alert to that possibility. In fact, the Dollar Index is in the process of forming a bullish engulfing candle on its daily chart today. This technical pattern suggests that the previous selling pressure has ended and the buyers have stepped back in. It is interesting that this rebound has occurred at around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level against the most recent rally off the support trend of the bear channel. When long-term trends change, a retracement to the 61.8% Fibonacci level is often seen before price stages another impulsive move. The first impulsive move occurred in early May when price formed a reversal looking pattern (false break) below prior support at 92.65, leading to a sharp rally. As the Dollar Index has not breached this level yet, that potential reversal pattern remains valid and so today’s bullish engulfing candle could signal the resumption point of the new upward trend.

All that being said however, the Dollar Index is still stuck inside a bearish channel and remains below all the main moving averages, as per the chart. So despite the potential reversal signs mentioned above, the trend is still clearly bearish. For that reason, bullish traders will need to proceed with extra care as the selling could resume at any moment. It is therefore important to pay close attention to key resistance levels such as the area shaded on the chart between 94.95 and 95.15 (if we even get there!). This is where prior support meets the top of the bearish channel. Only when the Dollar Index breaks through this region can we confirm the bullish reversal.

Conversely, if the buyers fail to show up in significant numbers soon and the DXY breaks below the 61.8% Fibonacci support at some stage then a deeper correction could be on the way. In this potential scenario, one will then need to watch the next Fibonacci retracement level down, namely 78.6%, at just below 92.80. Thereafter are the prior price reference points at 92.60/5 and 91.90/5.

16.06.09 dxy

Related tags: Dollar index ECB Fed trading DXY Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.