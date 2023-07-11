Gold outlook: Metal probes resistance as dollar, yields fall

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 6:06 PM
64 views
Gold trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold was up a touch at the time of writing but was off its earlier highs. Silver had turned negative having been higher earlier. So, that’s not a great sign for the near-term gold outlook. Still, with the dollar easing, there is hope. Wednesday’s release of US CPI is eagerly anticipated.

 

What supported gold prices?

 

We have seen bond yields decline at the start of this week, with investors potentially anticipating a weaker inflation report on Wednesday.  This has reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold over bonds slightly. Other than that, gold was probably helped along by the weakness observed in the dollar, especially in the pairs like the USD/JPY and USD/CHF, while short-side profit-taking is an additional reason behind its small gains.

 

All told, gold is not out of the woods just yet, with many major central banks still tightening policies. The Fed is now almost certain to hike rates one more time at least in July. Investors are obviously looking beyond the summer and wonder whether and how fast interest rates will fall again. A lot will depend on the direction of prices and Wednesday’s CPI report will therefore be very important.

The greenback’s overall weakness on Tuesday suggests investors are possibly expecting to see a weaker-than-expected CPI report on Wednesday and, in any case, a 25 bps rate hike is now fully priced in.

The inflation report is expected to show that consumer prices cooled to 3.1% annual pace in June. The actual reading will need to be substantially below 3% for the odds of a 25-bps hike to fall meaningfully from the current level of around 95%.  

 

 

 

Gold outlook: technical analysis

The technical gold outlook brightened slightly after prices broke above the falling wedge pattern, which is a bullish continuation pattern. This is the first positive sign in weeks. We will need to see clean break above resistance at $1932ish, where it was trading around at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, gold bears will be looking for signs of bullish trap. If, by Wednesday’s close, we see don’t find XAUUSD well above that $1932 resistance level, then look out below.

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
    Gold trading
    Gold outlook: Metal probes resistance as dollar, yields fall
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 11, 2023 05:06 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
        Federal reserve building
        Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 5, 2023 11:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.