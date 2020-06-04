Gold Intraday Losing Shine as Safe Haven Demand Fades

Yesterday, spot gold posted the largest daily decline since mid-April, diving 1.6% to $1,699...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2020 1:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Losing Shine as Safe Haven-Demand Fades

Yesterday, spot gold posted the largest daily decline since mid-April, diving 1.6% to $1,699, and confirmed our view that gold was losing steam. U.S. ADP jobs report showed a loss of 2.76 million private jobs in May, the reduction was much less than 9 million expected and 19.56 million in April.


ADP said "while the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses". This is another sign, after a robust Caxin China Services PMI released yesterday, which suggest that major economies are getting back on track.


With Nasdaq heading closer to its record high, it appears that profit taking in gold continues and funds are flowing back to the stocks market.


Later today, latest U.S. initial jobless claims are expected to fall below 2 million, which would be down for 9th straight week.


Source: Trading Economics, Trading Central


From a technical point of view, spot gold remains on the downside as shown on the 1-hour chart. Despite a modest rebound, the relative strength index shows no signs of a bullish reversal. The level at $1,713 might be considered as the nearest intraday resistance, and a break below the nearest support at $1,689 may open a path to the next support at $1,678. Alternatively, breaking above $1,713 could trigger a further rebound to test the next resistance at $1,726.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar index breaks higher, triggering reversal warnings for gold and copper
Today 12:08 AM
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
June 21, 2024 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
June 21, 2024 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
June 21, 2024 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
June 21, 2024 06:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

downtrend chart
US dollar index breaks higher, triggering reversal warnings for gold and copper
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:08 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 21, 2024 04:10 PM
      gold_02
      Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 21, 2024 06:25 AM
        commodities trading
        Silver leads the breakout for gold, but resistance looms
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 20, 2024 06:05 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.