Gold edges closer to the trap door. Will it fall or recoil?

Fresh cycle lows for gold today as it printed a low near $1683, a level not seen since August of 2021.

July 21, 2022 10:12 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold

Fresh cycle lows for gold as it printed a low near $1683, a level not seen since August of 2021.

Today’s decline in gold has come after the U.S dollar snapped a three-day losing streak, largely due to a selloff in the EURUSD as Italian political drama forced its way back into the spotlight with the Italian government on the brink of collapse.

The EURO holds a 57% weight in the U.S dollar index, the DXY. When the EURO declines the U.S dollar naturally rises.

Why does the U.S dollar matter for gold?

Although the correlation ebbs and flows over time, gold is typically inversely correlated to the U.S dollar. When the U.S dollar rallies, gold generally declines and vice versa.

After a period of positive correlation in March and April, the negative correlation between gold and the U.S dollar reasserted itself and currently sits at -0.56. This explains how the sharp rally in the U.S dollar over the past month has driven gold persistently lower.

DXY 21 July

What about yields?

While gold has at times held a negative correlation with real yields that correlation is not currently in play. If it was, gold would be closer to $1000 as viewed on the chart below.

Gold vs yields 21 July

 

What else do the charts say?

In our last update on gold back in May here, it was noted that “if gold does see a sustained break below $1820ish the risks are for a deeper pullback towards range lows $1700/$1670 into year-end.”

With no sign of a top yet for the U.S dollar, gold looks set to test and break the range lows at $1670 that have held over the past 12 months.

However, like the recent price action in crude oil where it spiked lower to $90 before rebounding promptly back above $100, it could see a similar false break lower, a move that would likely clean out the last of the stale longs.

To formalise, should gold break support at $1670/65 and then rebound back above $1700, I would be quick to resurrect my bullish gold bias looking for $2000 in the medium term.

However should gold see a sustained break below $1670/65 it would open up the next downside levels at $1557 and then $1451. 

Gold Daily chart 21st of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 21 ,2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
      gold_06
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 8, 2025 05:00 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 28, 2025 03:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.