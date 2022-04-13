GBP/USD struggles around 1.30 after UK, US inflation

Both the UK & US saw a strong rise in inflation but the central bank outlooks are showing signs of possible divergence keeping GBPUSD under pressure.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 13, 2022 11:34 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

UK inflation & the BoE

 

Today’s data confirmed that the squeeze on UK households has risen again. Inflation has surged to its highest level in 3 decades. It’s unsurprising to see fuel prices, which jumped 10% in the month, as the main driver of inflation as oil prices surged amid the fallout from the Russian war. But this certainly wasn’t the only driver, with price rises evident across many categories including furniture and hospitality as supply chain disruptions and rising wages also lift inflation.

The BoE expects inflation to rise to 8% in April but given the ahead of forecast print today, that could well be 8.5%. Inflation could then rise again in the autumn as the energy cap is lifted.

Hot inflation in the UK comes as the UK jobs market continues improving but economic growth shows signs of stalling putting the BoE between a rock and a hard place. Policymakers will need to decide whether to rein in inflation or support growth.

We expect the BoE to attempt to rise once more, maybe twice at a push. But fears that a hawkish BoE could tip the UK into recession are dragging on GBP.

US inflation & the Fed

 

Meanwhile, US CPI rose ahead of forecasts to 8.5% YoY in March, up from 7.9% in February. Interestingly core CPI was slightly short of forecasts at 6.5%, rather than the 6.6% forecast, which some, including Brainard, considered a sign that inflation could be peaking.

Even so the hot inflation boosted the market’s expectations of a 50-basis point rate hike. According to the CME Fed Funds, the market is now pricing in an 87% chance of a 50 bp rate hike in May, up from 81% pre-release yesterday.

The more hawkish expectations boosted the US dollar index, which rallied 0.4% yesterday, marking its 10th straight day of gains.

Whilst US inflation is high, the US jobs market strong and economic growth, whilst slowing comes from a much stronger base. The US bond yields inverted sounding alarm bells over a possible recession, but the markets seem less concerned.

Learn more about the Federal Reserve

GBP/USD

 

The expected divergence in the outlook for monetary policy is weighing on the pound against the USD.

GBP/USD has been trending lower since March 23, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows. The pair has broken below 1.30 the key psychological support and 1.2980 the 2022 low, opening the door to 1.29 round number.

On the flip side, the first point of resistance above 1.30 psychological level is 1.3050 and then 1.3080 the 50 sma.

 

gbpusd chart

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: GBP USD Forex Inflation

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Today 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Today 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

multiple currencies
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:30 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 08:39 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
      By:
      David Song
      January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge at Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 15, 2025 02:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.