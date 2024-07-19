GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head

GBPUSD Forecast: The GBP/USD pair failed to sustain a close above the 1.3030 level. Current trends show bearish dominance, yet upcoming events next week will be crucial in determining whether the pair will continue its uptrend or face further declines.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 12:30 PM
united_kingdom_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs
  • US Advance GDP and Durable Goods Orders
  • Fed’s preferred inflation gauge (PCE)

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBPUSD Forecast: DXY – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Forecast: DXY_2024-07-19_15-07-54

Source: Tradingview

From a momentum perspective, the DXY has rebounded from oversold levels following expectations of a rate cut. This rebound aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly uptrend.

Positive Rebound: Expected towards the trendline connecting the March and June 2024 lows. A close above 105.20 is needed to confirm a bullish continuation.

Potential Drops: If the DXY falls below 103.65, it may align with the 0.618 and 0.786 Fibonacci retracements, near 103 and 102, respectively

• Key Event: Core PCE (Fed’s favored inflation gauge) reading. A drop below the recent 0.1% could amplify bearish sentiment, aligning with levels seen in 2020.

GBPUSD Forecast: GBPUSD – Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Forecast: GBPUSD_2024-07-19_14-38-50

Source: Tradingview

Reaching the highlighted 1.3030 resistance zone, the GBPUSD’s uptrend managed to extend a wick towards the 1.3044 high, but closed at 1.30 before pulling back to the 1.29 zone.

The significance of the latest high aligns with a strong resistance level connecting the decreasing highs of 2014 and 2021, which also represents the upper border of a declining diagonal/ contracting down-trend, between 2008 and 2024.

A close above the 1.33 level is needed to confirm the bullish breakout out of the primary downtrend.

GBPUSD Forecast: GBPUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

GPUSD Forecast: GBPUSD_2024-07-19_14-47-10

Source: Tradingview

Along with the potential double top on the RSI indicator from the overbought zone, the chart reversed with a bearish engulfing pattern, and is headed towards the potential support zones:

Short term support: 1.2860 – 1.2840 zone

Longer term support: 1.2770 – 1.2760

A reversal back above the resistance line connecting the highs of December 2023 and March 2024, and more specifically a close above the 1.3030 can reverse the current bearish momentum with the following potential resistance levels in sight

Short term resistance zone: 1.3150

Longer term resistance zone: 1.3380 – 1.3790 – 1.42

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: GBP USD US Dollar Core PCE Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 02:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Yesterday 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Yesterday 11:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_04
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:53 AM
    GettyImages-485112085
    How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 17, 2024 05:20 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 17, 2024 08:26 AM
        gpbusd_01
        GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 17, 2024 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.