GBPUSD hits 3 week high as UK EU transition deal agreed

Brexit Secretary David Davis, together with Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier announced on Monday that a transition deal had been struck between the EU and the UK ahead of the key EU Summit this Thursday. Under the deal the UK will continue abiding by EU laws for the 21-month post Brexit period but will have no say in the decision-making process.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 19, 2018 12:18 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Brexit Secretary David Davis, together with Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier announced on Monday that a transition deal had been struck between the EU and the UK ahead of the key EU Summit this Thursday. Under the deal the UK will continue abiding by EU laws for the 21-month post Brexit period but will have no say in the decision-making process.

The EU and Britain have made good progress on certain aspects of the Brexit negotiations, however other area such as the Northern Irish border require more work. The UK has succumbed to almost all of the EU’s demands as Davis & Co. are so desperately keen to move forward to the next phase – the post Brexit trade deal. 

This includes a backstop agreement for Northern Ireland remaining in the single market in the case that no other solution is found. Prior to the news GBP/USD was seen drifting lower, hitting a nadir of $1.3914. 

The announcement that the transitional deal had finally been agreed, sent the pound charging 1% higher to a 3-week high of $1.4088, as the deal removes a layer of uncertainty for UK businesses.

GBP/USD has since eased back to $1.4038 in acknowledgement to the fact that the transition deal, whilst perhaps the most positive piece of news for the pound since the Brexit referendum, is not an all winning solution. 

The transition deal itself remains dependent on a Brexit deal being reached and although this is clearly a step in the right direction, it is by no means a guarantee.

Pound traders will now look ahead to UK inflation data due for release on Tuesday at 09:30. Whilst CPI is forecast to decline in March to 2.8%, down from 3% the previous month, a surprise to the upside could see sterling make a move on $1.41 before advancing to resistance seen around $1.4150.

FTSE heading to 7000?

Soaring sterling has put pressure firmly on the FTSE, which was already sliding, prior to any significant rise in the pound, thanks to heavy falls on Wall Street. 

The FTSE is over 1.3% lower across Monday, trading at its lowest level in over a year and whilst resistance at 7060 is holding for the moment any further increases in sterling could see the FTSE target the psychological level at 7000.

Facebook drags Wall Street lower

Wall Street has opened sharply lower, dragged down by Facebook and the tech sector. The Dow is off over 331 points whilst the S&P has sunk 1.3% and the Nasdaq 2.2%. There has been little respite for US markets over the past week, as volatility continues to be the name of the game. 

Last week political issues and trade wars were the biggest cause of concern, this week investors are looking nervously towards the Fed meeting on Wednesday, but now a 6% selloff it Facebook will capture the limelight at least for today’s session.

Facebook is experiencing its worst trading day since 2014 amid yet another row over data mismanagement. This is certainly not the first time that Facebook has found itself at the centre of accusations over violated rules, as UK based Cambridge Analytica was able to harvest its data. 

News of this data exploitation comes hot on the heels of concerns over how Facebook was used by Russian propagandists ahead of the US elections. How Facebook responds to these issues over the coming weeks will be crucial. 

Users and regulators alike will need reassuring that Facebook is committed to high standards on content and platform security. Failure to do so could see regulatory rules start to impact on its advertising business, which is also its main source of income.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.