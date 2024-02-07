GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback

US dollar remains in a bullish trend amid strong data and a hawkish Fed, while UK economic outlook remains highly uncertain with high inflation and interest rates. The GBP/USD was testing a key resistance zone around 1.2620-1.2650 area.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:33 AM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD outlook: US dollar remains in bullish trend amid strong data and a hawkish Fed
  • UK economic outlook remains highly uncertain with high inflation and interest rates
  • GBP/USD technical analysis shows cable is now testing a key resistance zone around 1.2620-1.2650 area

Market Outlook GBP/USD

 

The GBP/USD was up for the second day, after finding decent support on Tuesday following a two-day slide. It remains to be seen, however, whether the recovery can last, as expectations of early easing from the Fed fluctuates, but largely, gets pushed out further and further amid a resilient economy and hawkish Fed speak. In the UK, high inflation and interest rates continue to threaten the stagnant economy. Annual CPI inflation has reached 4%, widening divisions among Bank of England rate setters. If you recall, one MPC member voted for a surprise hike last week, while those advocating for a rate cut decreased to 2 from 3. This exacerbates uncertainty about the timing of the first BoE rate cut, supporting the pound in the short-term but raising questions about the longer-term impact on the economy. So, the risks to the GBP/USD outlook are skewed to the downside, I reckon.

 

GBP/USD outlook: US dollar remains in bullish trend amid hawkish Fed

 

There was a slight relief in the upward momentum of the dollar on Tuesday as bond yields declined, albeit lacking significant fundamental reasoning. This pullback occurred after the dollar had further strengthened on Monday, following a robust ISM services PMI report, reinforcing the belief that the Federal Reserve would not hastily implement policy easing, especially after Friday's strong jobs report.

 

Furthermore, there has been an increase in hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials recently, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, both acknowledging the Fed's caution regarding premature interest rate cuts. That employment report for the month of January has effectively dispelled talks of an immediate reduction in interest rates.

 

Therefore, I anticipate the dollar will continue to attract buyers during brief declines until there is a fundamental shift. This ongoing dynamic is likely to exert pressure on the GBP/USD pair, despite its rebound.

 

UK outlook remains highly uncertain

 

Meanwhile, from the UK’s side of things, there isn’t a lot on the agenda either, to get overly excited about. High inflation and interest rates are continuing to pose a threat to the economy, which has been stagnant for several quarters now. With annual CPI inflation rising back to 4%, the split between the Bank of England’s rate setters widened last week. One of the MPC members voted for a surprise hike, while those in the dovish camp calling for a rate cut fell to 2 from 3. The split means there is now even greater uncertainty over the timing of the first rate cut. While this has provided the pound support as it makes UK interest rates more appealing for yield seekers, the prospects of higher rates for longer means the economic recovery will probably take even longer to resume. This longer-term view is slowly starting to outweigh the benefits the pound is receiving from higher yields in the short term.

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD Outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The recovery in the GBP/USD makes a lot of sense, but one that could potentially now fade. After a sharp two-day drop, rates bounced right where they should have – near the 1.25 handle. Here, we had the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (1.2525) and 200-day average (1.2562) converging in close proximity to the psychological level (i.e., 1.2500). But now the GBP/USD is testing broken support in the range between 1.2620 to 1.2650. If this area is not reclaimed on a daily closing basis, then we could see the resumption of the downward move and a potential revisit of the 1.25 handle later in the week. But a close above this range would probably lead to a short squeeze back towards 1.27 handle. The bearish trend would become invalidated if Friday’s high ay 1.2772 is taken out.

 

Video analysis on major FX pairs

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Today 04:12 AM
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
Today 03:46 AM
NZD/USD eyes downtrend test as thoughts shift to China’s stock market rescue
Yesterday 10:53 PM
Gold Forecast: Commodity Deflation and Wall Street’s Short Positions
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Dollars and Sense: The Short-Term Case for US Dollar Strength
Yesterday 02:32 PM
EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 5, 2024 07:15 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 5, 2024 04:39 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 1, 2024 08:50 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 29, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 29, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.