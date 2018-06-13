FTSE subdued ahead of Fed rate decision

The FTSE 100 opened a touch lower as focus shifted from this week’s historic summit between Donald Trump and the North Korean president onto key central bank interest rate meetings which are due to yield rate decisions and potentially a winding down of the easy money supply in Europe.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 13, 2018 5:25 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 opened a touch lower as focus shifted from this week’s historic summit between Donald Trump and the North Korean president onto key central bank interest rate meetings which are due to yield rate decisions and potentially a winding down of the easy money supply in Europe.

Central banks take centre stage

The Federal Reserve will finish its two day session today, most likely resulting in an interest rate increase. The bank is expected to opt for a 25 basis point interest rate increase, and if it does, it will be the seventh consecutive increase in this cycle.

Close on the heels of the Fed the European Central Bank is due to meet on Thursday. 

The markets are hoping for some clarity from European central bankers on their plans to wind down the ECB’s quantitive easing programme which has been in place since the financial crisis.

UK inflation data

Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index and Retail Sales data due out at 9.30 this morning will show if UK consumer spending has stabilised after declining for several months this spring and if the cold weather and the late onset of Easter were the real reasons behind the decline or if there is a deeper underlying weakness in the economy. 

The pound is a touch weaker against most currencies in anticipation of slightly higher May numbers, down 0.09% against the dollar and down 0.13% against the euro.

Oil prices fall ahead of OPEC meeting

Oil prices continued to decline ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna next week with the market pricing in expected output increases from Russia and Saudi Arabia. 

The oil cartel warned Tuesday that there is downside risk to demand and that the outlook for the oil market in the second-half of this year was highly uncertain. 

In the meantime both Russia and Saudi Arabia have already started the process of increasing output and the US is also gradually increasing its rig count. Brent crude traded down 0.46% and WTI was down 0.26%

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Forex Oil GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.