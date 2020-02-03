FTSE perks up on earnings


The FTSE started the new week on a positive note, shrugging off for the moment coronavirus-related declines in Chinese stock markets, focusing instead on domestic company news.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 3, 2020 4:56 AM
Molten metal
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE started the new week on a positive note, shrugging off for the moment coronavirus-related declines in Chinese stock markets, focusing instead on domestic company news. 

Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets reopened after being closed for more than a week giving local investors the first opportunity to react to the spread of the virus. Saved by the daily 10% price move limit the Shanghai index closed down 7.7% and Shenzhen dropped 8.4%.

In London, airlines tracked Ryanair shares higher after the budget airline reported a net profit for the third quarter and decided to extend its share buyback programme.

The recently merged food delivery group Just Eat-Takeaway is due to start trading in London today. With a mouthful of a name the newly minted company may have bitten off more than it can chew as it has yet to clear all the regulatory hurdles from the competition authority, which is unlikely to happen before early March. 

Brent crude: we are not there yet

Brent crude prices have lost nearly 0.7% since the open but the decline is not accurately reflecting where the oil market is likely heading. China has extended the closure of large parts of its industrial production for at least one more week and transport in and out of 15 cities has been cut off. 

Apple also closed its stores and offices until February 9. In an oil market that is already on the brink of being oversupplied and where China is the single largest consumer, this kind of slowdown cannot be underestimated, particularly given that the shutdowns may end up needing to be extended beyond next Monday.

Related tags: Oil UK 100 Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.