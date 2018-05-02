FTSE Climbs For Fifth Straight Session

The FTSE remained in positive territory across the session, supported by a rebound in metal prices, which pushed the likes of Glencore, Antofagasta and Fresnillo to the top of the FTSE leader board. Meanwhile solid construction sector data also helped lift sentiment, pushing the FTSE to 7572, a level not seen since late January. well received after a string of worse than expected readings.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 2, 2018 12:23 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE remained in positive territory across the session, supported by a rebound in metal prices, which pushed the likes of Glencore, Antofagasta and Fresnillo to the top of the FTSE leader board. 

Meanwhile solid construction sector data also helped lift sentiment, pushing the FTSE to 7572, a level not seen since late January. well received after a string of worse than expected readings.

UK construction activity rebounds

The UK Construction pmi rebounded to 52.5 in April, better than the 50.5 forecast, after falling sharply in March to 47.  

The better than expected reading was well received following a string of worse than forecast prints for a wide range of indicators from GDP, manufacturing, wages, retail sales and inflation over the past month. 

Markets are also expecting a rebound in the dominant service sector in April, after March saw service sector activity almost fall into contraction. 

Yet even if we do see a rebound, it is highly improbable that the Bank of England will look to hike rates when they meet this month. The UK economy has proved to be considerably weaker than was initially though.

GBP/USD flat as investors eye FOMC

The pound, which had been hovering around 4-month lows, sub $1.36, rallied on the solid construction print, hitting a peak of $1.3676. 

However, any strength in the pair was short lived as investors turned their attention to the Fed’s rate decision this evening. 

Whilst the Fed is not expected to raise interest rates, investors will be watching closely for a more aggressive stance to hiking across the remainder of the year. 

Traders will go through the statement with a fine-tooth comb for clues on inflation expectations and the outlook for economic growth but the bottom line is a more hawkish Fed is widely expected.

Dollar higher ahead of the Fed

Ahead of the Fed and following better than expected ADP employment figures before of Friday’s non-farm payroll report, the dollar is trading higher for a fourth straight session, pulling 93.00 into target versus a basket of currencies. 

Dollar strength has also sent EUR/USD back below $1.20 despite a solid eurozone GDP reading. 

Fears over slowing momentum in the eurozone economy appeared to be unfounded in the first quarter as economic growth in the eurozone hit expectations of 2.5%.

The Dow and the S&P have gapped lower on the open for a second straight session as investors look ahead to the Fed. 

The Nasdaq bucked the trend, moving higher led by Apple as fears were quelled over waning iPhone sales and Apple reported better than expected results. 

Yet Apple, the largest company by market cap, gaining 4% hasn’t been enough to overshadow market concerns of a steeper path to tightening by the Fed later this evening, which is dampening demand for equities.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD Forex Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.