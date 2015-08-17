FOMC watch 1 month to go until the next Fed meeting

September 17th is a date to circle in your diary, it is the next FOMC meeting, when there is a chance that the Fed may […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2015 3:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

September 17th is a date to circle in your diary, it is the next FOMC meeting, when there is a chance that the Fed may raise interest rates for the first time in 9 years. This is causing flutters of excitement throughout the market, but what is the real chance of a rate rise from the Fed in the coming weeks?

There are two answers to this: one from economists and one from the market. Looking at economists first, 87% expect the Fed to raise rates to 0.5% on 17th Sept, only 6 out of 27 polled by Bloomberg thought rates would remain at 0.25%. Although economist estimates may change between now and then, this seems to be a ringing endorsement that the Fed will hike rates next month.

However, economists may not be putting their money where their mouth is, as the market is only pricing in a 50% chance of a rate hike from the Fed next month, according to Fed Funds futures. This rises to a 75% chance of a hike by December, and a 90% chance of a hike by April 2016.

How do we interpret this disparity between economists and the market?

  • Economists may be excited by some Fed members who have supported a rate hike in recent months, and could be reading between the lines.
  • The market could be cautious on a rate hike as the Fed has backtracked from hawkish behaviour in the past.

What does this mean for the market?

One could argue that the Fed Funds futures’ lack of faith in the prospect of a rate rise has stymied the dollar’s progress, as you can see below, and the dollar index remains trapped in a range. However, if the economists are correct then we could see a big bounce in the buck as the market rushes to adjust its future interest rate expectations.

For now, we expect the dollar to be 1, relatively range bound and any rallies could be capped by key resistance levels, and 2, the dollar could be super sensitive to economic data and speeches by Fed members in the coming weeks, which could increase volatility in the key dollar pairs.

In contrast, uncertainty about a rate hike is likely to be good news for the stock markets, and we could see European and US indices drift higher into the meeting.

The technical view:

USDJPY has been unable to break above 125.00 resistance even on the back of this morning’s weak Japanese GDP report. Interest in this pair has started to dwindle and the daily range has shrunk, possibly on the back of mixed messages around the prospect of a Fed rate hike.

In the short-term, below 124.60 resistance opens the way to 124.00 and potentially 123.75. As long as 124.60 is not breached to the upside, then a break below 124.00 in the next few days may be likely, especially if we see weak US CPI or a dovish hint to this week’s FOMC minutes then 124.00 support could be vulnerable.

In the longer term, we think that the market could be cautious about pushing this pair above the 6th June high at 125.86 until we get a clear signal from the Fed (or the market) that a rate rise is coming.

 

Figure 1: USDJPY gains could be capped as we wait for clearer signals from the Fed.

cityindex_chart1

Source: Gain Capital: Data: Bloomberg

Related tags: Dollar FOMC Interest rates USD/JPY Market Moving Events Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.