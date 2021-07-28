﻿

FOMC meeting recap Progress toward taper but not substantial yet

With no updated economic forecasts at this month’s meeting, there were only two major areas of focus for traders: The monetary policy statement and Chairman Powell's press conference

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 28, 2021 4:29 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FOMC meeting recap: “Progress” toward taper, but not “substantial” yet

As we noted in Monday’s FOMC meeting preview report, the Federal Reserve was never going to make any immediate changes to monetary policy at today’s meeting, but the event would still provide a valuable look into how the central bank is viewing the resurgence of COVID cases across the country and the ongoing elevated inflation readings.

With no updated economic forecasts at this month’s meeting, there were only two major areas of focus for traders:

1)      Monetary policy statement

Unlike recent months, there were some noteworthy changes to the central bank’s monetary policy statement, and on balance, they were more hawkish (read: optimistic on the economy) than some traders were expecting.

Relevant changes to the statement include the following:

  • Removed a reference to vaccinations “reduc[ing] the spread of COVID-19”
  • Upgraded assessment of “sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic” from “remain weak” to “have not fully recovered”
  • Path of the economy “depends on” the course of the virus, from “depends significantly”
  • Added a comment that “the economy has made progress toward these goals [of maximum employment and price stability], and the Committee will continue to asses progress in the coming meetings” when evaluating when to taper asset purchases

The fact that the Committee felt comfortable highlighting the economy’s progress (though notably not the “substantial further progress” that Powell has outlined as a threshold for tapering) suggests that the central bank could theoretically still feel comfortable announcing its taper plans at the late-August Jackson Hole Symposium, rather than delaying them as some analysts had expected.

2)      Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference

In his ensuing press conference, Fed Chairman Powell (as usual) revealed a more nuanced and less dramatic view than the statement implied. Powell reiterated that the Committee expected inflation to drop back to the 2% range but could ultimately turn out to be higher and more persistent than expected. He also repeatedly noted that the inflationary comments in the statement represent a joint communication from all the members of the FOMC, suggesting that there may still be some disagreement about how transitory the current price pressures will ultimately prove.

Separately, Powell said that the economic data still had “some ground to cover” before meeting the threshold for tapering and that the central bank will provide advance notice before enacting any changes on that front. While it would be premature to rule anything out, these comments suggest that the central bank is more likely eyeing a September or November taper announcement, rather than at the August Jackson Hole Symposium.

Market reaction

The initial reaction to the release of the statement suggested that the central bank was a bit more hawkish than expected, with the US dollar rising, gold dipping, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury bond ticking up 2bps. However, each of those moves had reversed by the time Chairman Powell took the stage for his press conference and as we go to press, the market’s reaction is more subdued. The most notable development is a touch of weakness in the US dollar, which after an initial pop, is now trading lower about 20 pips against its major rivals as traders bet against a taper announcement next month:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Moving forward, traders will remain hyper-focused on incoming data, with inflation and labor market readings taking the most precedence. In that vein, Friday’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (Core PCE) release will be critical, with a hotter-than-expected reading likely needed to keep the door open on an August taper announcement.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: DXY FOMC Fed Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
Today 06:53 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 12:50 PM
Gold analysis in focus as FOMC day arrives
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM
AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Eyeing decade highs as upside momentum builds
Today 05:33 AM
Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain
Today 12:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

Chart showing uptrend
The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:03 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 17, 2024 11:57 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 14, 2024 10:23 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 13, 2024 03:05 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.