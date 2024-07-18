USD/JPY extends losses on suspected intervention, DXY breaks 200-day MA

Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) appears to be taking full advantage of the path of least resistance by intervening when the US dollar and yields are under pressure. And their latest suspected intervention alongside dovish Fed comments saw USD/JPY break trend support and send DXY below its 200-day MA.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:18 AM
japan_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) appears to be taking full advantage of the path of least resistance by intervening when the Fed change their narrative towards a dovish pivot. As it seems that the MOF once again intervened on the yen on Wednesday to send their currency broadly higher against all FX majors except the Swiss franc – which held its ground due to safe-haven flows.

 

20240718dashboardCI
  • USD/JPY fell to a 5-week low after breaking daily trend support
  • AUD/JPY is back below the 2013 high to a 4-week low
  • The US dollar index closed beneath its 200-day MA on Fed cut bets
  • GBP/USD closed above 1.30 to a fresh 1-year high
  • EUR/USD rose to a 4-month high and now has 1.10 in its sights

 

The Fed are making the most of their final week of commentary before their media blackout period begins on Saturday. FOMC voting member Christopher Waller said that the Fed are closer to cutting rates, although they are not there quite yet. He is also optimistic about inflation continuing to soften. Barkin is sure that the Fed will discuss whether it is appropriate to describe inflation as "elevated" at their next meeting. Although he added that one 25bp cut will not change much, and it is more a case of deciding when the Fed needs to change the narrative.

 

Ultimately, the Fed script this week is playing out as expected: They are seemingly shifting their narrative from a single cut in December to their first cut arriving in September. Whilst markets have essentially priced this in with a foregone conclusion, it is an important step the Fed needs to make to effectively 'pivot' towards a cutting cycle.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

  

WTI crude oil rose 2% as driving season ramped up, with as stockpiles dropping faster than expected. Clearly, the weaker US dollar also helped, alongside the Fed’s beige book pointing to lower inflation combined with slight economic growth (which points to a soft landing).   

 

UK inflation data was the final blow for BOE doves, with key headline figures rising above expectations. Core CPI rose 3.5% y/y (3.4% expected) and 0.2% m/m (0.1% expected), and the ever-elevated services PMI rose 0.6% m/m (0.4% expected) and remained at 5.7% for a second month.

 

Wall Street performed quite the divergence on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones reaching another record high for a third straight day yet the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 plunged lower. Bets of another Trump Presidency and the prospects of lower interest rates boosted the Dow to just below 42,500, yet a blue-chip selloff sent the ‘magnificent seven’ lower and weighted on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq accordingly.

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The daily chart shows a clear break of trend support after the latest suspected MOF. And the 4-hour chart shows I am running out of space to label MOF intervention levels. Still, the MOF are clearly taking advantage of a weaker US dollar narrative, and with traders felling less compelled to fight the power that be, fading into rallies seems to be the most logical way forward (or lower, in this case).

 

USD/JPY has stabilising around the weekly S1 pivot, but bears could fade into bounces towards 157 / HVN in anticipation of a move towards the weekly S2 pivot (154.55) and the 154 handle.

20240718usdjpy

 

US dollar index technical analysis:

We saw the countertrend bounce I had anticipated earlier in the week on the US dollar index. It just was not very impressive, before momentum turned lower once more. The futures contract for DXY formed a shooting star candle below the 100-day EMA on Tuesday before rolling over and closing firmly below the 200-day EMA on Wednesday. The move down to the June low has come a little earlier than expected.

 

Support was found around the weekly S1 pivot, and prices are now trapped between that and the 1-hour price of the 7 June NFP report. Given the bearish momentum on the 1-hour chart, bears may be tempted to fade into minor rallies and target the June low, just above the 103 handle. Although I would expect more of a reaction from such a level, given its significance. The daily RSI would have also likely reached its oversold zone by then as well.

20240718dxy

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

Today’s busy calendar has Australia’s employment report in focus for RBA watchers. The key question here is if figures will remain robust as they have done this year, or heat up further to make things tricky for the RBA who have already discussed hiking rates over the past two meetings as domestic inflation is once again trending higher.

 

With an August cut for the BOE at a 50/50, a hot UK employment and wages report could kills such bets and send GBP/USD to a fresh 1-year high. The ECB are unlikely to signal any changes, let along make any. But it should still be on traders radars, just in case.

  • 09:50 – JP trade balance
  • 11:30 – AU employment, RBA bulletin
  • 14:00 – UK employment, earnings
  • 18:05 – BOE member Benjamin speaks
  • 19:00 – EU construction output
  • 22:15 – ECB interest rate decision (no change expected)
  • 10:30 – EU jobless claims
  • 10:30 – US Philly Fed manufacturing
  • 10:45 – ECB press conference
  • 12:15 – ECB Lagarde speaks

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas USD/JPY DXY Forex

Latest market news

View more
How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Dow Forecast: DJIA hits record as energy, financials extend breakout
Yesterday 04:24 PM
EUR/USD Outlook: Attention turns to ECB's policy meeting
Yesterday 01:00 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Anticipations for a Fed Rate Cut vs a BOJ Rate Hike
Yesterday 09:15 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:26 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
Yesterday 03:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
AUD/USD probes support, Gold, Dow Jones burst to record highs in style
By:
Matt Simpson
July 16, 2024 09:49 PM
    Research
    USD index, USD/JPY show signs of stability, ASX breaks 8000
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 15, 2024 11:20 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2024 10:40 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2024 11:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.