Fed inspired volatility a silver lining for precious metals

Gold and silver prices have taken a big plunge on the back of falling bond prices and rallying US dollar since the release of the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2016 6:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold and silver prices have taken a big plunge on the back of falling bond prices and rallying US dollar since the release of the FOMC’s last policy meeting minutes on Wednesday and the accompanying hawkish commentary from several Fed officials. All of a sudden the implied probability of a June rate hike, which had been sub-10 per cent a few days ago, has now risen to almost 75 per cent. This basically has diminished the appetite for low and non-interest-baring assets like the euro and gold respectively.

But is the market overreacting to all this? After all, the FOMC was apparently less concerned about the economic impact of a rate rise because of a slightly weaker dollar, stronger equity markets and better financial conditions overall. But since the April meeting, the dollar had already appreciated a little and now that it has gained more noticeably and the stock markets have fallen, don’t be surprised if the Fed starts to talk down the prospects of a June rate hike in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, this is what the markets have been reduced to!

But as far as precious metals are concerned, it is not just the volatility in the dollar that impacts their prices. Certainly, the price of gold in euros has been able to hold its own relatively well although it too has weakened over the past two days. But should the stock markets fall further on rate rise concerns or on renewed anxieties over Britain potentially leaving the European Union then demand for safe haven assets could increase once again.

So just because they are down now, precious metals are by no means out. Indeed, this weakness in gold and silver prices could provide fresh opportunities for investors to pick up the metals at “cheaper” prices – especially with silver now testing a major support level as discussed below.

Technical outlook: Silver arrives at major support

As we reported the possibility earlier this week (in a report aptly-titled “Silver set for a sharp move, but which direction?”) the metal broke down below key short-term supports to drop to the key $16.15-$16.35 area today. As can be seen from the updated chart, below, this area marks the point of origin of the breakout from earlier this year. Once resistance, this area could now turn into support and lead to a rebound towards resistance at $16.75, $17.00 or potentially a lot higher over time.

However, if the selling pressure persists now and silver goes on to take out the abovementioned $16.15-16.35 range then a deeper correction could be on the way. In this potential scenario, silver’s next stop could be at the bullish trend line, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $15.30 or even the 200-day moving average at $15.10/15 area.

16.05.19 slvr

Related tags: Fed FOMC Gold Silver trading Federal Reserve Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.