February flight for the USD

A rocky start for markets this morning, as news centred on the spread of the coronavirus and modelling by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, that projects more than 500,000 people in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak might be infected by the time the virus peaks in two weeks.

The first week of February has been a tricky one. Markets have been driven by the ebbs and flow surrounding coronavirus headlines, intermixed with upbeat U.S. economic data and reports of economic stimulus from Chinese authorities.

February 9, 2020 9:27 PM

A rocky start for markets this morning, as news centred on the spread of the coronavirus and modelling by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, that projects more than 500,000 people in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak might be infected by the time the virus peaks in two weeks.

The first week of February has been a tricky one. Markets have been driven by the ebbs and flow surrounding coronavirus headlines, intermixed with upbeat U.S. economic data and reports of economic stimulus from Chinese authorities.

Similar bumpy conditions are likely to prevail during the remainder of February, punctuated by the release of economic data impacted by virus inspired factory shutdowns, travel restrictions and in China’s case, Lunar New Year holidays.

In FX, the scenario outlined above has put the U.S. dollar and the DXY index front and centre on most traders' radars with a particular focus on the big dollar's status as a safe haven currency and following another round of strong U.S. economic data, including Fridays robust jobs report.

Technically, it was all one-way traffic for the DXY index last week, a trend that looks capable of continuing in coming weeks. The decline from the October 2019, 99.67 high to the 96.36,  31st of December low unfolded in three waves (abc) which implies it has been corrective. Fridays break/close above the Wave b high at 98.54 provides some confirmation the DXY’s correction is complete at the 96.36 low.

Combined with the impulsive nature of last week’s rally, there is enough evidence to suggest the DXY index should be able to retest the October 2019, 99.67 high, with risk towards 100.67. However, because the DXY, is subject to the ebbs and flows mentioned above, the safest entry for those looking to buy the DXY, would be via the next pullback, using the layer of support 97.80/70 which includes the 200-day moving average as the near term bullish reassessment level.

February flight for the USD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 10th of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.