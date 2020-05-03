EURUSD Still Below 10990

A Bullish Reversal has not yet been confirmed...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2020 10:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD Still Below 1.0990

On a Daily Chart, EUR/USD has challenged a Short-term Key Resistance at 1.0990, but has not yet closed above that level on a Daily Basis.

Therefore, a Bullish Reversal has not yet been confirmed.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



On an Intraday 30-Minute Chart, however, EUR/USD is striking against the Lower Bollinger Band calling for acceleration to the downside.

The 20-period moving average has just crossed below the 50-period one, holding the intraday outlook as bearish.

Trading below the Intraday Key Resistance at 1.0980 within the day, EUR/USD should encounter Downside Support at 1.0935 and 1.0920.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
Today 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Today 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Today 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.