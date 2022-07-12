EUR/USD has just hit parity!

The final nail in the euro’s coffin was news of a considerable deterioration in the German economic outlook

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 12, 2022 11:06 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After teasing us for several days, the wait is finally over! The EUR/USD has just hit parity (1.00) amid fears of a Russian gas shutdown, rising hawkish bets on the Fed and downbeat risk sentiment. The final nail in the euro’s coffin was news of a considerable deterioration in the German economic outlook, according to the closely-watched ZEW survey. It printed -53.8 for July, much weaker than -38.3 expected and -27.6 last.

EUR/USD parity

 

What happens now, and where do we go from here?

 

The fact that the EUR/USD has just broken parity after a slow grind lower, rather than a sudden move, means there’s consistent and continued selling of the euro and buying of dollar, rather than some sort of market manipulation. It is a fundamentally-driven move. All the macro reasons we have been talking about over the last several weeks and months have not changed to tempt the buyers to step in just yet. 

Given the historical and psychological importance of this level, we may initially see some wild price movements on the lower time frames. But if there’s acceptance below 1.0000 then it is anyone’s guess how far it could fall before stabilising.

Indeed, psychological levels play a major role in FX. Policymakers at the ECB and elsewhere would also be watching such big levels.  

Don’t forget the role of the FX options market, where a lot of strike prices are based around such key levels. A break of parity could trigger option strategies that requires selling huge volumes of EUR/USD.

It may also trigger stop loss orders of those who were trying to catch the bottom of the EUR/USD but had 1.000 as the line in the sand, or perhaps some distance below it. With this level now broken, those speculative positions might have to be liquidated, thus adding further pressure on the exchange rate.

According to analysts at ING, using the current pricing of EUR/USD implied volatility, they could see the EUR/USD going to as low as 0.9873 after a one standard deviation move while a two standard deviation outcome could see EUR/USD trade as low as 0.9545.

 

Possibility we may see the EUR/USD bottom out

 

Beyond the short-term movements, the direction of the EUR/USD will pretty much be driven by fundamental news. Unless something changes fundamentally, the bearish trend will remain intact even if we see some short-covering bounces here and there. But sometimes, the markets bottom out before the positive news comes out or the flow of positive news starts. This could be the case for the EUR/USD, especially given how negative sentiment is towards it right now.

So, for those looking for a possibility of a bottom on the EUR/USD, watch out for a brief break down of the parity level and then a quick recovery, followed by the formation of some nice bullish-looking daily candle pattern.

I have seen some major reversals take place around big levels in the past and the 1.000 level on this pair is no different. What I would like to see from a bullish point of view is an initial sharp breakdown below parity, and then an equally strong recovery to take rates quickly back above this level. If we see such a scenario – a false break down – then traders might start piling in on the long side. We could see speculators build large, long, positions in the subsequent days, using the most recent low as their invalidation point.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR USD Forex Parity Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Yesterday 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Yesterday 01:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:27 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 08:50 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 30, 2024 12:10 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 30, 2024 01:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.