European Open: GBP spikes on reports the BOE may extend bond purchases

The BOE have now done two U-turns within 24hrs, by first cancelling their bond buying programme but then signalling behind closed door they may extend it.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 12, 2022 6:07 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 25.5 points (0.38%) and currently trades at 6,670.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -0.01 points (-0.03%) and currently trades at 26,398.25
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -336.84 points (-2%) and currently trades at 16,495.52
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -227.73 points (-1.8%) and currently trades at 12,403.54

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -10.5 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,874.73
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.18%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,334.35
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -16 points (-0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,204.25

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 120 points (0.41%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 60.75 points (0.56%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 16.75 points (0.47%)

 

20221012futuresCI

 

It’s been another lively Asian session with Asian equity markets mostly lower led by China. Markets tracked Wall Street lower as investors absorbed lower global growth forecasts and recession warnings from the IMF, and China’s markets bared the brunt with Goldman Sachs downgrading their price forecasts for Alibaba, JD.com and calling for tepid growth ahead.

USD/JPY broke to its highest level since September 1998 at the Hong Kong open, with large volumes seen for the yen futures contract which implied strong yen selling. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirozaku Matsuno told reporters that they are watching currency markets with “extreme urgency”, which raises the potential for intervention.

 

20221012gbpCI

The British pound has spiked over the past hour on reports that the BOE (Bank of England) signalled privately to bankers that it may extend its QE program. Just yesterday they sent a stern warning to pension funs that they have three days to de-risk as they will pull their emergency asset purchase programme. Tae note that we have a sew of UK data within the hour including GDP, industrial and manufacturing production. The FOMC minutes are also released, and ECB’s Lagarde and BOE members are also hitting the wires..

 

Guide to Pound sterling

 

WTI crude 4-hour chart:

20221012wtiCI

Oil prices have continue to pull back after its rally stalled just shy of $94. The excitement of OPEC cutting by 2 million barrels per day has taken a back-seat whilst recessionary fears take centre stage once more. But there are two key areas of support which may prompt a leg higher – even if only temporarily.

 

Prices are just below the monthly pivot point but holding above trend support, so if it can formed a trough around current levels then perhaps its upswing will be sooner than later. But even if trend support breaks there is an interesting group of potential support levels around the 85.42 – 87.00 area. These include the low of a bullish engulfing candle, the swing low around 87.00 and the POC (point of control) since the September low – which is the most actively traded price by volume. We also have the monthly S1 just above 84.00. So for today we’ll see if the trendline holds and, if not, seek dips around that lower support cluster.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221012moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 3784.65 (-1.06%) 11 October 2022

  • 62 (17.71%) stocks advanced and 282 (80.57%) declined
  • 1 stock rose to a new 52-week high, 40 fell to new lows
  • 12% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 87.71% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 1.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • +12.1% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • +7.45% - TUI AG (TUIT.L)
  • +6.72% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.87% - Molten Ventures PLC (GROW.L)
  • -6.85% - International Public Partnerships Ltd (INPP.L)
  • -6.28% - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20221012calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: XAU USD Gold Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Bond Yields GBP WTI

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Today 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
Yesterday 11:03 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Yesterday 05:05 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint
Yesterday 01:54 PM
Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
Yesterday 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest XAU USD articles

gold_06
Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
By:
Matt Simpson
February 20, 2024 10:27 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 17, 2024 02:00 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 14, 2024 07:30 PM
        Forex trading
        U.S. Dollar Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD (Gold)
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 13, 2024 05:47 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.