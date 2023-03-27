﻿

European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report

Currencies saw tight ranges overnight, but we see the potential for EUR/USD to have another crack at 1.0700 whilst prices remains below 1.0800.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 27, 2023 5:43 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 7.1 points (0.1%) and currently trades at 6,962.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 116.32 points (0.42%) and currently trades at 27,501.57
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -100.65 points (-0.51%) and currently trades at 19,815.03
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -122.96 points (-0.94%) and currently trades at 12,981.88

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 55 points (0.74%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,460.45
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 44 points (1.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,174.62
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 160 points (1.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,117.23

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 147 points (0.45%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 20.25 points (0.51%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 54.25 points (0.42%)

 

20230327futuresCI

 

  • China’s industrial profits slumped -22.9% in the first two months of the year according to government official data, which shows an uneven road for the economy as the government aims to achieve 5% growth this year
  • Japan’s services PPI rose 1.8% y/y in February, up from 1.6% previously
  • USD is currently the weakest major whilst AUD, CHF and NZD are the strongest, although volatility was certainly ion the quiet side, when compared to that seen over the prior couple of weeks
  • Whilst equity market performance was mixed across the APAC region, index futures for European and US markets are between 0.4% to 1% higher which suggests sentiment is improving slightly
  • Fed member Jefferson speaks at 22:00 – “Implementation and Transmission of Monetary Policy”

 

The German IFO report is scheduled for 09:00 GMT+1:

20230327ifo

Last week we saw banking concerns weigh on investor sentiment in then German ZEW report, and it would be quite a surprise to not see something similar in today’s IFO report. That said, we’re not sure if Friday’s concerns over Deutsche Bank will show up in the results of this report, and that might actually help the headline number beat expectations. Even so, we suspect the probability of an economic expansion (which is one of the sub-indices) will move lower. And if headline figures move lower far enough, it could weigh on the euro.

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart:

20230327eurusdCI

The euro trades within an established downtrend on the 30-minute chart, although prices have retraced higher after the trend failed to tap 1.0700. Yet as volumes were increasing during the latest leg lower, we suspect another attempt at 1.0700 could be on the cards.

Prices are trading around the weekly and daily picot points, yet below the 50, 100 and 200-bar EMA’s, so bears can either seek to fade into minor rallies below 1.0800 or wait for a break of the 1.0755 low to assume bearish continuation.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230327calendarGMT

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD EUR Forex FX

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
Yesterday 11:23 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
Yesterday 04:54 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches higher ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:15 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market chart showing uptrend
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:23 PM
    aus_10
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:19 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:54 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.