European markets fall as US takes a break

European markets are declining this morning as the US takes a break for Thanksgiving holiday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 22, 2018 3:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets are declining this morning as the US takes a break for Thanksgiving holiday.

In London, utilities are front and centre but not in a good way. Centrica, the owner of British Gas, lost 8% after it reported a decline in customer numbers. Severn Trent was also bid lower despite higher profits because it warned of higher costs and National Grid was sold off as part of the utility basket of shares. Mining companies didn’t fare much better though in theory lower oil prices should have helped them because of lower costs. Luxury brand Burberry was the only stand out gainer with Standard Chartered and Just Eat notching only slightly higher.

Let’s go lower

When politics and the fundamentals of commodity markets go head to head politics usually wins, as is the case this morning. Brent Crude and WTI oil prices have dropped 0.76% and 0.71%, respectively, after President Trump thanked Saudi Arabia for increasing output and added: “But let’s go lower!” For Trump having lower oil prices is the equivalent of giving average Americans a tax cut as it reduces their day-to-day costs. He has criticized the oil cartel Opec and Saudi Arabia in the past for protectionism and has repeatedly called for lower prices. Now the market has to find its new normal after dropping almost 27% in the last six weeks. The decline was sharper than usual because before Brent hit $86 it was ramped up by speculators expecting a heavy fallout from Iranian sanctions. Not only did this not materialise but two of the largest global producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, increased production. Though lower oil prices will be bad news for oil speculators they will benefit a number of industries which use oil as raw material or as part of their daily operations, including airlines.

UK Budget deficit still weighs on sterling

Sterling is in mildly negative territory against the euro but is holding its ground against the dollar, still weighed down by Wednesday’s news that the UK budget deficit in October was larger than expected. Government spending increased compared with a year ago and the income from tax, though higher than in 2017, was not enough to balance the books. At this rate Britain will breach the borrowing target announced in last month’s budget, the prerequisite for Chancellor Philip Hammond to start easing the country’s austerity programme. The country remains cautious ahead of Brexit and the latest data shows that employers are holding back on wage increases until Britain’s situation becomes clearer.

Related tags: Oil Trump US Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:30 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
        Oil_rig
        Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 13, 2025 08:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.