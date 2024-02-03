Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?

EUR/USD’s path of least resistance remains to the downside, with potential for the selling to accelerate toward 1.0700 depending on economic data...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 8:00 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • The economic calendar is perhaps less busy than usual for the world’s most widely-traded currency pair, but there are still some key data releases and revisions to watch.
  • Both ECB and Fed speakers (including Jerome Powell) will be on the wires, so the similarities and contrasts between their views on monetary policy and interest rates over the first half of the year will provide a clear focus for EUR/USD traders.
  • EUR/USD’s path of least resistance remains to the downside, with potential for the selling to accelerate toward 1.0700 if Eurozone economic data comes in soft or the US economy shows more signs of reacceleration.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis

Last week was a choppy one for EUR/USD as traders digested Eurozone CPI data, the US Federal Reserve meeting, and Friday’s NFP report.

Ultimately, it was Friday’s NFP report that tipped the pair into a bearish week, and the potential for a reacceleration of US growth (especially in contrasts to signs of slowing growth across the Atlantic in the Eurozone) that will be the theme most likely to carry over into this week. With the US labor market remaining strong, if not outright reaccelerating from here, traders have started to push back expectations for a March interest rate cut from the FOMC; no doubt Fed Chairman Powell’s explicit comment that such a move was unlikely helped reinforce that viewpoint.

As we outline below, the economic calendar is perhaps less busy than usual for the world’s most widely-traded currency pair, but there are still some key European data releases and revisions that will help traders gauge how the Eurozone economy is performing in relation to the US economy.

This Week’s Key Euro Data

In addition to the (mostly second-tier) US data and events in the coming week, these are the key reports for EUR/USD traders to watch:

Monday:

  • German Trade Balance (Dec)
  • Eurozone Services PMI (Jan)
  • Sentix Investor Confidence (Feb)
  • Eurozone Producer Price Index (Dec)

Tuesday:

  • German Factory Orders (Dec)
  • French Payrolls (Q4)
  • Italian Business and Consumer Confidence (Jan)
  • Eurozone Retail Sales (Dec)

Wednesday:

  • German Industrial Production (Dec)
  • French Trade Balance (Dec)
  • Spanish Industrial Output (Dec)
  • Italian Retail Sales (Dec)

Thursday:

  • Eurozone Economic Bulletin
  • ECB Member Elderson Speech
  • ECB Member Lane Speech

Friday:

  • German CPI (Jan)
  • Italian Industrial Output (Dec)

While none of these releases quite reach the top tier of obvious market-moving data, I’ll be keeping a close eye on any revisions to the January PMI figures, the PPI reading, Eurozone Retail Sales, and the updates in the ECB Economic Bulletin for updates on the health of the Eurozone economy. In the same vein, both ECB and Fed speakers will be on the wires, so the similarities and contrasts between their views on monetary policy and interest rates over the first half of the year will provide a clear focus for EUR/USD traders.

Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_02022024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Speaking of the world’s most widely-traded currency pair, EUR/USD finished the week nearly 1% lower, putting a Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern on Friday. As the chart above shows, the pair remains within a 5-week bearish channel that could push EUR/USD below its 50% Fibonacci retracement to a fresh 2024 low in the coming week.

For now, EUR/USD’s path of least resistance remains to the downside, with potential for the selling to accelerate toward 1.0700 if Eurozone economic data comes in soft or the US economy shows more signs of reacceleration. Only a breakout above last week’s high in the 1.0900 zone would shift the bias back in favor of the bulls.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR USD Forex Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
By:
Matt Simpson
February 1, 2024 10:27 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2024 08:50 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 30, 2024 12:10 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 30, 2024 01:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.