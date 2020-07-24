EU indices under pressure TA focus on Thales

European stocks report | Pearson | Thales | Lonza Group | Equinor...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2020 4:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices under pressure | TA focus on Thales

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were little changed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index, Germany's DAX 30, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were all broadly flat at close.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
41% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
66% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 72% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).
51% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 51% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.9pt to 23.31, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Chemicals, Industrial
3mths relative low: Media, Travel & Leisure

Europe Best 3 sectors
financial services, real estate, construction & materials

Europe worst 3 sectors
energy, media, travel & leisure


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 3bps to -0.49% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -19bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
UK 07:00: Jun Retail Sales YoY, exp.: -13.1%
UK 07:00: Jun Retail Sales MoM, exp.: 12%
UK 07:00: Jun Retail Sales ex Fuel MoM, exp.: 10.2%
UK 07:00: Jun Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY, exp.: -9.8%
FR 08:15: Jul Markit Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 51.7
FR 08:15: Jul Markit Services PMI Flash, exp.: 50.7
FR 08:15: Jul Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 52.3
GE 08:30: Jul Markit Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 47
GE 08:30: Jul Markit Services PMI Flash, exp.: 47.3
GE 08:30: Jul Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 45.2
EC 09:00: Jul Markit Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 48.5
EC 09:00: Jul Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 47.4
EC 09:00: Jul Markit Services PMI Flash, exp.: 48.3
UK 09:30: Jul Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 50.1
UK 09:30: Jul Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash, exp.: 47.1
UK 09:30: Jul Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 47.7


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD advanced to 1.1614 and GBP/USD bounced to 1.2752. USD/JPY dropped further to 106.53.

Spot gold was flat at $1,887 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Pearson, a publishing and education company, reported 1H results: "Pearson's sales decreased by 18% in headline terms to £1,492m (H1 2019: £1,829m). (...) Adjusted operating profit declined to a loss of £(23)m (H1 2019: £144m) with a profit impact of c.£140m from COVID-19 trading pressures after cost mitigations. (...) Our statutory operating profit of £107m in H1 2020 compares to a profit of £37m in H1 2019, the increase was largely due to the gain on sale of Penguin Random House. (...) The Board is declaring an interim dividend of 6.0p (2019: 6.0p)."

Ferguson, a distributor of plumbing and heating products, reported that revenue from continuing operations fell 3.6% on year in the period from May 1 to July 21, compared with a 15.3% decline in April.

AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical group, said its "Breztri Aerosphere (budesonide/glycopyrrolate/formoterol fumarate) has been approved in the US for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)".


#GERMANY#
Hapag-Lloyd, a shipping and container transportation company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citigroup.


#FRANCE#
Thales, an aerospace and defence company, announced that 1H adjusted net income dropped 60% on year to 232 million euros and EBIT declined 57% to 348 million euros on revenue of 7.75 billion euros, down 5.4% (-13.6% organic growth). The company said it now expects full-year EBIT of 1.3 - 1.4 billion euros and revenue of 16.5 - 17.2 billion euros.

From a technical point of view, the share price remains within a rising rising wedge since March. In addition, the stock price is stuck within a symmetrical triangle pattern since June. Prices are nearing the key support at 68E (trend line support + overlap). Caution is warranted as a break below 68E would trigger a bearish acceleration towards 59.76E and March low at 52.5E. As long as 68E is support, a rebound is possible towards the intermediary resistance at 77.9E. 


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Dassault Aviation, an aircraft manufacturer of military and business jets, announced that 1H adjusted net income declined 69.6% on year to 87 million euros and adjusted operating income sank 78.0% to 55 million euros on adjusted net sales of 16.19 billion euros, down 9.0%.


#SPAIN#
Mapfre, a Spanish insurance company, is expected to release 2Q results.


#SWITZERLAND#
Lonza Group, a chemicals and biotechnology company, posted 1H net income jumped 59.5% on year to 477 million Swiss franc and EBIT grew 21.4% to 618 million Swiss franc on revenue of 3.07 billion Swiss franc, up 3.3% (+7.7% in constant exchange rate). The company added: "The Board of Directors decided to divest the LSI segment via a sale process, which will be initiated in H2 2020. (...) Lonza Group confirms its Outlook for full-year 2020 at above mid-single digit-sales growth and a stable level of CORE EBITDA margin."


#SCANDINAVIA#
Equinor, an Norwegian energy company, announced that it swung to a 2Q net loss of 251 million dollars from a net profit of 1.48 billion dollars in the prior-year period, but narrowed from a 1Q net loss of 705 million dollars. Adjusted earnings after tax sank 43% on year to 646 million dollars  on total revenue of 7.60 billion dollars, down 56%.

Hexagon, a global technology group, is expected to report 2Q results.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.