Dr Copper says dont worry economy is fine

Concerned about the global economy? Don’t be, says Dr. Copper. Despite the recent slowdown in the US economy and equity markets becoming a little wobbly, copper prices have been surging higher over the past three months following a lengthy 6-month consolidation.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2017 2:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Concerned about the global economy? Don’t be, says Dr. Copper. Despite the recent slowdown in the US economy and equity markets becoming a little wobbly, copper prices have been surging higher over the past three months following a lengthy 6-month consolidation. As well as a small improvement in Chinese data of late, which has boosted expectations about demand, copper and other base metal prices have been supported this year by a depreciating US dollar. Weakness in the greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more affordable to foreign buyers. Speculators have been piling in on the metal. According to the CFCT, net long positions in copper rose for the fifth time last week. While the rally could continue due to bullish momentum, it is worth pointing out that copper supply remains comfortably high relative to demand. According to the International Copper Study Group, the seasonally-adjusted surplus of copper was about 125,000 tons on the global copper market from January to May. Given this finding, investors may be overly optimistic about the prospects of supply tightening in the future as demand growth rises steadily. They may also be underestimating the value of dollar, for if the ECB refuses to drop its easing bias then the EUR/USD could slump and this should help to support the dollar index, which in turn could weigh on buck-denominated metals. That being said, there’s no technical indication yet to suggest a top is in place or near. Quite the contrary, in fact. High Grade Copper prices have just taken out the psychologically important $3.00 hurdle and all the moving averages are pointing higher. For many traders, copper offers the momentum lacking in FX and now equity markets. Consequently copper prices may rise more than the metal’s fundamental value in the near-term, before we see a potential correction. Indeed we never recommend going against the trend purely on fundamentals alone. The trend is your friend until it is not. 

Related tags: Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.