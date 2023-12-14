Dow theory put to the test as DJIA breakout leads S&P 500, Nasdaq 100

The Dow Jones (DJIA) closed to a record high after the latest FOMC meeting. Will this pave the way for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to follow suit?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:21 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Dow Theory is a technical analysis framework developed by Charles Dow, a journalist and co-founder of Dow Jones & Company, in the late 19th century. It analyses market trends and price movements to predict the overall direction of the stock market.

 

One of the six tenants of the Dow theory was that “the averages must confirm” each other. This meant that if the Dow Jones Index (DJIA) broke to a new high, the breakout would be confirmed only once the Dow Jones Transportation Index (DJTI) followed suit. Conversely, if the DJT broke a key swing low to suggest a bearish downtrend, it would also requite the DJI to break its respective swing low to confirm it.

 

However, with modern society shifting towards a predominantly serviced-based economy, it could be argued that the transportation index is less relevant than it was. Moreover, with the S&P 500 a broader basket of stocks (even if heavily influenced by seven tech stocks) and the Nasdaq 100 sharing strong correlations with the Dow Jones and S&P 500, we can instead use a combination of the DJI, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to modernise the Dow theory.

 

 

US indices compared (Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500)

20231214djiSPXndx

I have used daily close charts for the analysis as this is the industry standard for defining record highs or lows. Moreover, Mr Dow originally used closing charts his analysis. The chart shows that that Dow Jones has made a clear break above its record high, whilst the Nasdaq 100 closed just a cat’s whisker beneath it. The S&P 500 is clearly the clear laggard, but it only requires a 2% rally to achieve ‘record high’ status and confirm the breakout of all three indices, assuming the Nasdaq continues higher in tandem with the S&P 500.

 

And due to the Fed’s dovish pivot and the tendency for stocks to rally in the second half of December, I suspect the Dow’s breakout to be genuine.

 

20231205sp500december

 

See how the S&P 500 seasonality pattern for December: S&P 500 forecast: A closer look at ‘Santa’s rally’

 

 

 

Dow Jones futures technical analysis (daily chart):

The rally from the October low has effectively been in a straight line. On one hand, we should probably expect lower returns than usual for the potential ‘Santa’s rally’, but then it is not every day we see the Fed present a dovish pivot.

 

Therefore, the bias is for an initial move to 38k near its monthly R2 pivot. At which point a retracement towards 37k could reignite bullish interest for at least an attempt to 39k (and dare I say Dow 40,000?). Should prices instead show signs of exhaustion below 38k, then I’d prefer to wait for a pullback towards 37k / 2022 high before reconsidering longs.

 

Of course, traders should keep an eye on how the Nasdaq 100 behaves around its all-time high to get a feel for timing on the Dow.

20231214dowJones

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices SPX 500 Dow Jones Stock indices

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
Today 02:31 AM
AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report just the tonic for RBA policy inaction
Today 01:19 AM
AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:29 PM
Christmas comes early for US bond and equity markets
Yesterday 08:31 PM
Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
Yesterday 08:10 PM
Dollar analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/USD and Gold among FOMC trades to watch
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of stock market board
Dow theory put to the test as DJIA breakout leads S&P 500, Nasdaq 100
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:21 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:29 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks scale higher ahead of the FOMC rate decision
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 02:16 PM
        Research
        FTSE analysis: UK stocks poised for breakout as BoE rate cut bets increase
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.