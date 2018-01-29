Dollar remains vulnerable ahead of FOMC NFP

The dollar has started the new week on the front-foot after dropping over 1.5% last week. The greenback has fallen for five consecutive weeks, so the rise at the start of this week may very well be an oversold bounce rather than a trend reversal.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2018 11:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar has started the new week on the front-foot after dropping over 1.5% last week. The greenback has fallen for five consecutive weeks, so the rise at the start of this week may very well be an oversold bounce rather than a trend reversal. After all, there has been no fundamental change to instigate a reversal in the dollar. That could change however in midweek in the event the FOMC turns out to be more hawkish than expected or at the end of the week should US jobs data come in significantly stronger than anticipated. But for now, we remain sceptical on the dollar even if it looks severely oversold.

As far as today’s session is concerned, there was nothing significant in terms of European data this morning but from the US we had the latest personal spending and income data as well as the PCE Price Index, which is a key gauge of inflation. Personal spending rose 0.4% month-over-month in December, a touch weaker than expected, although the weakness was offset by an upward revision to November’s figure. Personal income also rose 0.4% m/m, only this was a touch stronger than anticipated. Meanwhile core PCE Price Index was bang in line with the expectations with a month-over-month print of +0.2%. The dollar edged further higher on this, but not in a meaningful way.

USD/JPY next domino to fall?

Despite today’s bounce in the dollar, the greenback still looks vulnerable especially against the yen, which was stronger across the board today. The USD/JPY pair has not yet tested liquidity below last year's low (which comes in around the 107.30/35 area), unlike the other majors which have already broken their respective 2017 lows/highs. Although this could be viewed as potentially bullish for when the dollar bottoms out (given the buck’s relatively better performance here), it could also be viewed as one pair that is about to play catch up with the rest of the majors. If that’s the case then the USD/JPY could be next big domino to fall.

Technically the trend is indeed bearish for the USD/JPY. Last week’s break of bullish trend was a further bearish development. With the 2017 low of 107.33 in sight now, price may drop to probe liquidity below this level before making its next move. Below this level are two old broken resistance levels which may offer some support, with the first coming in at 106.90/5 and the second coming in at 105.50. But to have any chance of getting to these levels, the USD/JPY must first break below intermediate support at 108.30/45 area, which has held for the past two-and-a-half trading days. Meanwhile resistance comes in at 109.00, followed by the backside of that broken trend line and old support at 110.20.

Related tags: USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.