Dollar could rebound as DXY tests major support

The EUR/USD, GBP/USD and commodity dollars could all fall back if sentiment towards risk remains subdued.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 21, 2022 11:29 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar fell sharply against the yen on the back of the BoJ surprise, but it has managed to hold its own relatively better against other currencies in what has been a quiet week in FX outside of Japan so far. Interestingly, the Dollar Index (DXY) has now arrived at a massive technical support area and with all the major central banks out of the way, I would not be surprised if it bounced here, setting the stage up for another bullish run.

Before discussing the macro reasons as to why the dollar might rebound, let’s have a quick look at the weekly chart of the DXY:

dollar index

The above weekly chart is showing the index is testing the high of 2017 around 103.82. Below this level we have the 2020 high at 103.00. So, the area between 103.00 to 103.82 represents a massive support zone, which had previously been resistance.

In case you are not aware, the DXY is a weighted geometric mean of the greenback's value relative to following currencies:

  • EUR (57.6% weight)
  • JPY (13.6% weight)
  • GBP (11.9% weight)
  • CAD (9.1% weight)
  • SEK (4.2% weight)
  • CHF (3.6% weight)

Given the large weighting against the euro, a lot depends on the direction of the single currency. But the Japanese yen, British pound and Canadian dollar can all have an influence on it too.

So, if you are bullish the Dollar Index, you are most likely bearish the EUR/USD, and vice versa. The EUR/USD, GBP/USD and commodity dollars could all fall back if sentiment towards risk remains subdued.

Though there is some optimism in the air that US inflation has peaked, this alone might not be enough to keep investors optimistic for too long. We are continuing to see signs that world’s largest economy is heading towards a recession, as indicated for example by the latest S&P Global PMI data released on Friday. In case you missed it, the services PMI fell to 44.4 from 46.2, while the manufacturing PMI slipped to 46.2 from 47.7. Last week we also saw the Empire State and Philly Fed Manufacturing indices, as well as US retail sales and industrial production all disappoint expectations.

 

Investors are also worried about the Fed and ECB potentially over-tightening their respective monetary policies, which could tip the economy into a recession that might otherwise be avoided. The Fed has projected that interest rates will rise to around 5.00-5.25% before hiking is paused, while the ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that “we should expect to raise interest rates at a 50 basis-point pace for a period of time.”

If concerns continue to grow about the health of the global economy, this should provide support for the safe-haven US dollar, with commodity dollars likely to be hit the hardest.

 

Meanwhile, the pound looks like it will struggle to rise further against a weak macro backdrop in the UK. What’s more, the split among the MPC has given rise to speculation that the rate increases might stop sooner than expected as high inflation in the UK continues to hurt pockets of consumers and weigh on business activity. The ongoing industrial actions across the UK are likely to hurt the economy further. Across the Atlantic, the Fed signalled that it wants to hike rates further so that the terminal rate is above 5% and keep it there until it is convinced that inflation is on a sustainable downward path towards its 2% target. This should keep the GBP/USD undermined, and the Dollar Index underpinned.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dollar index Dollar US Dollar Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
      Forex trading
      Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 11, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 4, 2024 03:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.