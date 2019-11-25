Deal or No Deal

Is a Phase One deal already priced into the market?

November 25, 2019 10:15 AM

Deal or No Deal

There have been a few headlines out today suggesting that a China-US trade deal for Phase One is just about done.  The key sticking point right now seems to be the which tariffs should be lifted before the deal is signed.  One would have to think that some type of deal will get done, even if it means the US (President Trump in particular) giving up a lot for it to get done.  But haven’t we seen this before?  Phase One was supposed to be a “done deal” when it was announced, yet here we are a month later still trying to figure it out. 

Stocks appear to be eating up the headlines, with the S&P 500 futures gapping higher overnight.  The equity futures index is currently trading only a few handles from all-time highs.

Source: Tradingview, CME, City Index

But what happens when (and if) a deal does get signed?  Is a Phase One deal already priced into the market?  If so, will stocks sell off on a “buy the rumor, sell the fact”?  Only time will tell, but its something traders must consider.  Bears may be looking to pounce on stocks if a deal is signed.

So far, USD/JPY been more skeptical of a trade deal being a “done deal”.  USD/JPY has been in an inverted head and shoulders pattern since late May.  Price has tested the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on April 24th to the lows on August 26th near 109.50 but has yet to close above it.  A break above this level could send price towards the gap near 111.00.  If the Golden Fib (61.8%) holds, the pair could easily be back at 108.00 in hurry. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As this is Thanksgiving week in the United States, trading is likely to be slow, especially from Wednesday afternoon onward.  Any US-China headlines could move the markets quickly, as there will be less participants in the market as the week progresses.  Be aware of headlines and know in advance what could happen if an announcement is released that US-China Phase One trade deal is signed.


Related tags: Dollar Trade War Trump USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
Today 06:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Today 01:20 PM
EURUSD Outlook: ECB Rate Cut vs U.S. Macro Developments
Today 01:19 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
Today 10:55 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:20 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
Today 05:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.