City Index predicts higher than expected NFP

On Friday 7th July the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the June jobs report at 1330 BST. The market is expecting a reading of 177k, which is above the 138k from May. At City Index our proprietary NFP model is predicting a larger than consensus reading of 217k.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2017 12:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Friday 7th July the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the June jobs report at 1330 BST. The market is expecting a reading of 177k, which is above the 138k from May. At City Index our proprietary NFP model is predicting a larger than consensus reading of 217k.

When your estimate is significantly bigger than consensus it can make you nervous, however, consensus estimates are merely the median of 83 estimates that are surveyed by data provider Bloomberg. When you dig a bit deeper into these estimates you realise that perhaps we are not that far away from some Wall Street estimates. Our 217k reading is similar to Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, whose economists we admire, thus we are willing to stick with our estimate.

Why is our estimate larger than consensus?

We put this down to a few things, firstly, the better reading of the ISM manufacturing employment component for June, which rose to its highest level since March. Also, the decent decline in Challenger job cuts, which fell by 19.3% YoY in June, suggesting that plenty of jobs may have been created in the last month.

Are banks too downbeat on the US economy?

Another factor to consider is that some banking models may have factored in a weakening in the general outlook for US economic data, after a string of economic data misses for the US in recent weeks. We have not factored this into our model, which may explain our larger NFP estimate. We argue that some of these estimates may be too downbeat and are underestimating the potential for a rebound in payrolls after 3 months’ of weak jobs data.

Looking for the trading opportunity

This is the most important part of the payrolls data, but before you come up with your trading ideas it is important to look at the financial and economic context as we head into Friday’s payrolls release. As we mention above, the US has experienced some recent data misses, also the dollar continued to fall in June, the dollar index lost 2.3% over the course of the month. This is significant, a weaker dollar is good news for exporting industries like the manufacturing sector. Hence, the weakness of the buck could be one reason why the employment component of the manufacturing June ISM rose to its highest level for 3 months, and it may also be one reason, if our estimate is correct, that NFP’s beat consensus on Friday.

In terms of the trading opportunities, we did a very simple correlation analysis to try and find which assets had the strongest correlation to the NFP report. Although this analysis is far from perfect, the monthly correlations since the start of the year are as follows:

  • USD/JPY and NFP:  0.77
  • USD/GBP and NFP:  -0.63
  • USD/EUR and NFP:  -0.26
  • S&P and NFP: 0.01

As you can see, the US stock index has no correlation with the NFP report, so stocks may not be worth trading around reports like this. Instead, USD/JPY and GBP/USD have the strongest correlations, which means that these FX pairs tend to move the most over an NFP release.

NFP and FX

  • The JPY tends to weaken with the release of the NFP, which could be down to the fact that the yen is a safe haven and once the NFP, a key risk event, is over, regardless of the outcome, the market ditches safe havens.
  • Cable is also one to watch, this year the pound has tended to rally vs. the USD on the back of the payrolls release, potentially because the US and UK labour markets are considered fairly similar, so if the US labour market is weakening then this could boost the outlook for the pound.
  • Overall, we believe that the NFP report is important for the outlook for the dollar, and if we get a strong reading for June then we could see the dollar rally at the end of this week. 
Related tags: Dollar Euro NFP GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.