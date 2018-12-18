Big sell off in US spills into Asia Europe

There’s a great deal of red in the stock markets this morning as the US markets set a trend that has now been echoed by Asia overnight.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 18, 2018 4:14 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
There’s a great deal of red in the stock markets this morning as the US markets set a trend that has now been echoed by Asia overnight.

FTSE down, echoes losses on Wall Street
The FTSE 100 opened down with National Grid, Shire and Wood Group leading the way, all off by more than 3% in early trading. This followed a torrid US trading session that saw the S&P 500 down 54 points and the Dow shedding more than 500 points, with the DJIA off by 2.11% on the day. The focus seems to be on the US economic numbers and concerns that the US economy is coming off the boil at a time when China may be cooling down as well. Asian markets had a poor time of it: Japan’s Nikkei followed the US lead overnight and gave up 1.7% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9%.

All eyes on the Fed meeting this week
US stocks are now trading at their lowest level in 14 months and there will be a great deal of focus on the Federal Reserve’s meeting, which starts today, when it is expected that the US central bank will decide to raise rates again. Economists are anticipating that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points and it will be surprising if this does not happen. The market has priced this expectation in, but the Trump administration is still lambasting the Fed, arguing that it should keep rates on hold. Bear in mind also that China and other foreign government-level buyers are not signing up to the same levels of US Treasuries as they used to – partly because of the stronger dollar, partly because of political issues. This WILL be a consideration for the Fed – and rates - as the US seeks to auction yet more bonds to overseas investors in Q1 2019.

Trouble in America – S&P 500 and government shut down in focus
While there has been a lot of focus this year on the US-China trade spat, there are now very real concerns emerging over a US slow down. Investors are very aware that the S&P 500 is about to register its biggest single year decline since 2008, and this despite all the optimism earlier in the year. The S&P 500 is now more than 13% off its peak in September.

Also on the agenda is the ongoing wrangle between the White House and Congress over funding for Trump’s projected border wall with Mexico: it is the President this time who is threatening to shut down the Federal government. This could have important implications for the USD, as we once again return to the high noon tactics of White House versus CapitolHill. The GBP has been strengthening against the USD in the last 48 hours and stood at 1.2652 this morning.


Related tags: Sterling Dollar Trump US Bonds Fed FOMC USD China Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.