Banxico Preview Higher inflation but can they leave rates unchanged

May 11, 2021 8:37 PM
5 views

Banxico Preview: Higher inflation, but can they leave rates unchanged?

As mentioned in the Week Ahead, it’s a slow week for Central Bank meetings.  However, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) meets on Thursday to discuss interest rate policy.  Banixco has been lowering rates since before the pandemic began.  When the coronavirus hit in the spring of last year, they began to cut more aggressively (as did most central banks). Interest rates in Mexico are currently at 4% and the central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged when they meet this week.

However, Mexico is faced with rising inflation.  Last week, Mexico’s inflation rate for April was released and the print was 6.08%, the highest since December 2017!  At the Mexico’s last interest rate decision meeting in March, members noted that although inflation increased to 4.12% in March, they expected inflation on converge at 3% in Q2 of 2022.  With inflation now at 6.08%, will they change their target date for convergence at 3% or will they need to hike rates at some point to meet that goal? 

What about the coronavirus?

The country remains at level Orange, one level below the top tier.  Roughly 15% of the population has been vaccinated and there are supply issues with the Russian Sputnik vaccine.  Banixco must try to balance monetary policy between the on-going coronavirus problem and rising inflation.

USD/MXN

USD/MXN had been moving lower since the pandemic highs in April 2020.  The pair formed a bearish wedge, putting in a low on January 20th.  USD/MXN moved higher and broke out of the top of the wedge but couldn’t even retrace to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the April 2020 highs to the January 20th lows at 21.9351.  The pair corrected to a high of 21.6355 on March 8th and began moving lower again.   USD/MXN is currently trading near 19.9560, just pips above the January 20th lows of 19.5417. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, horizontal resistance is above at 20.1545, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 24th highs to the April 29th lows near 20.2391.  If price moves above that, the May 4th highs are at 20.3197.  Support below is at the April 29th lows of 19.7841, then horizontal support at the January 20th lows near 19.5491.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The expectations are for the Bank of Mexico to leave rates unchanged on Thursday.  However, with inflation at 3-year highs and the coronavirus still prevalent, the statement will be closely watch for clues as to the next move for Banxico.  

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex MXN Central Bank Trade Ideas

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:18 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 07:04 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:52 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 25, 2023 11:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.